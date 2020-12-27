Last week former child star-turned-far right personality Kirk Cameron came under fire for recklessly organizing Christmas carol gatherings in California, while the state was experiencing alarming spikes in COVID-19 cases. One of his critics was his Growing Pains sister Tracey Gold, who tweeted that she was “worried” about him. Now another sibling from the ’80s sitcom has come for him: Jeremy Miller, who played his young brother Ben Seaver.

“While I will always love my brother Kirk, I could not disagree more with his holding these maskless events at a time when safety and concern for others is an extreme priority,” Miller told Page Six. “I truly couldn’t be more disappointed in him.”

Previously, Gold took to Twitter to explain her own disappointment, writing, “As your more intelligent sister I want you to know that I disapprove. I’m worried about you brother AND your family. Wear a mask. Stay home. Sing later.”

Checking in with my dear brother Mike. @KirkCameron As your more intelligent sister I want you to know that I disapprove. I’m worried about you brother AND your family. Wear a mask. Stay home. Sing later. ❤️ 😷 — Tracey Gold (@TheTraceyGold) December 16, 2020

Cameron organized at least two caroling outings during the month of December, asking people to defy lockdown rules so they could sing — one of the main things that spreads the virus that has plagued the world for the last year. Meanwhile, on Saturday L.A. county reported 706,448 new cases and a total of 9,438 deaths. Twenty percent of the 6,770 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 cases are in the ICU.

(Via EW)