In what’s becoming a growing trend amongst conservatives who either downplayed the pandemic and/or refused to get the vaccine, attorney John Pierce, who once represented Wisconsin shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, is reportedly in the hospital and on a ventilator after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Pierce’s condition was revealed during a hearing on Wednesday for Capitol rioter Shane Jenkins. Pierce was notably absent and his office had sent a replacement without first notifying the court, which prompted his condition to be disclosed. Via Raw Story:

“Mr. Pierce is in the hospital, we believe, with COVID-19, on a ventilator, non-responsive,” the attorney from his office reportedly told a judge. The judge ultimately continued the hearing until next week, saying, “Send our best wishes to Mr. Pierce and his family.”

Just a week ago, Pierce was tweeting his anti-vaccination views, which include telling the military to reject the COVID vaccine just like he allegedly did with an experimental during his time with the 82nd Airborne.

Not sure actually. All I know is the entire 82nd Airborne couldn’t make me get an experimental government vaccine stuck in my arm. #1stCAV — John Pierce (@CaliKidJMP) August 17, 2021

He was also railing against the vaccine back in July as the Delta variant began to rear its head in America.

This is absolutely a final-phase designed-purge of Patriotic Americans from the Army. Prepare for anything and everything at this point. This goes deeper than anything I thought even a few months ago. No one should be taking any of these vaccines, least of all the military. https://t.co/hTw1tV4iX5 — John Pierce (@CaliKidJMP) July 5, 2021

Pierce’s diagnosis arrives shortly after the death of conservative radio host Phil Valentine, who also railed against COVID mitigation efforts and refused to get the vaccine. However, once hospitalized, Valentine quickly reversed his stance and began telling family members to get the vaccine.

As of this writing, there has been no such movement from Pierce’s family or representatives.

(Via Raw Story)