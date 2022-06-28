Lake Superior
A Lake Superior Parody Account Is Crushing The Whole Twitter Game Over Abortion Rights

The best parody accounts on Twitter work because there’s a bit of truth and authenticity buried behind the hyperbole of its tweets. Which is why it makes sense that a Lake Superior parody account has gone viral for dragging people into its watery depths.

That’s right: the hottest thing online is not doomscrolling until you find the next awful thing or scouring paparazzi images of the Greta Gerwig Barbie movie. It’s Lake Superior. You know, one of the five Great Lakes and the biggest freshwater reserve on planet Earth. The account, @LakeSuperior, is not run by a parks department or federal agency, but a normal human woman. Who usually just plays booster to the lake and talks a bit of trash about shallower lakes like Erie and Ontario.

Last week, though, the account tweeted about abortion rights in the wake of the Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court, which overturned access to abortion on a federal level.

That tweet made some, well, waves. Especially with pro-life enthusiasts who enjoy Lake Superior, apparently. But much like the doomed crew of the Edmund Fitzgerald and HUNDREDS OF OTHER SUNKEN BOATS, they learned in a hurry that you should not mess with the deepest and most terrifying of America’s freshwater lakes.

While the account hasn’t brought its replies onto its own timeline, they have certainly gotten a lot of attention on Twitter. Screenshots of interactions with upset lake fans went viral several different ways, and garnered a lot of reactions on their own.

She even got some love from Michigan’s governor, who you would think has a favorite Great Lake that isn’t Superior!

And while you may not think abortion has much to do with Lake Superior, the owner of the account also knew the score when it comes to water politics, too.

Few parody accounts are actually good these days, but much like the largely unexplored depths of Lake Superior maybe we just haven’t been looking hard enough.

