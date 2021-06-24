Conservatives have been reeling after Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley dressed down Matt Gaetz for accusing the military of being “woke” because it teaches critical race theory in its academic curriculum. While Gaetz fired back with a lame attempt to insult Gen. Milley, Fox News host Laura Ingraham took things a step further by calling for Congress to defund the military. “Go after their budget,” Ingraham argued to an audience that not too long ago was setting Nike shoes on fire because Colin Kaepernick was “disrespecting the troops” by not kneeling for the National Anthem.

An angry Laura Ingraham says she’s totally outraged over General Milley after she suggests withholding funding to the military pic.twitter.com/wApq1qytRV — Acyn (@Acyn) June 24, 2021

Via The Wrap:

“We are sending out tax dollars to this military in an attempt to weed out so-called ‘extremists,’ which just means conservative evangelicals as far as I can tell,” she raged. “We’re paying for that? Why is Congress not saying, ‘We’re not going to give you a penny until all of this is eradicated from the military budget. Nothing. This is my offer to you. Nothing’? That’s what I would say. I am totally outraged by him and his ridiculous response today.”

During a House hearing on Wednesday, Milley had defended the importance of studying America’s racial history particularly in light of the January 6 attack on the Capitol building, which he believes are not separate issues.

“I want to understand white rage — and I’m white,” Milley said in response to Gaetz’s accusations of wokeness. “What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America?”

(Via Acyn on Twitter)