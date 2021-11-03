Never one to miss a chance join in the culture wars, Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized Pete Buttigieg and basically the entire concept of parental leave by bragging that she once gave birth in the front seat of her pickup truck. The alleged January 6 co-conspirator made the disparaging remarks on her YouTube show (after the 6:00 mark above) that’s naturally titled “Bullet Points.” She also couldn’t resist repeating Tucker Carlson’s tired, homophobic gag that Buttigieg spent his parental leave trying to learn how to “chest feed.” Via Business Insider:

“I delivered one of my children in the front seat of my truck. Because as a mom of four, we got things to do,” said Boebert in a video bulletin posted Monday by her YouTube account. “Ain’t nobody got time for two and a half months of maternity leave. We have a world to save here,” she added.

As for how exactly Boebert has been “saving the world” is anyone’s guess. After being elected to Congress this year, her personal history has been unearthed, and it mostly consists of owning lots of guns, using campaign dollars to pay her rent, falling for QAnon conspiracy theories, and reportedly giving customers at her restaurant explosive diarrhea.

(Via Business Insider)