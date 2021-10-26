laurenboebert1024.jpg
Lauren Boebert Released A Carefully Worded Response To The Report That She Was Involved In The Jan. 6 Rally, And Few Are Buying It

On Sunday, Rolling Stone dropped an explosive report. Three sources — all Republican organizers, all cooperating with the bipartisan Jan. 6 committee — named names of those who’d been involved in rallies leading up to the Capitol siege. It was the usual suspects, including representatives such as Marjorie Taylor Green, Lauren Boebert, Mo Brooks, Madison Cawthorn, etc. At first, those implicated kept stum. Eventually Greene called BS. So did Brooks, who blamed his staff instead. Boebert did, too, but few, save her die-hards, are buying it.

While Greene denounced the report in an interview, Boebert went formal. She posted a lengthy, carefully worded statement denying the allegations.

“Let me be clear,” Boebert wrote, seemingly invoking one of former president Barack Obama’s most famous catchphrases. “I had no role in the panning or execution of any even that took place at the Capitol or anywhere in Washington, D.C. on January 6th.” She claimed she had “accepted an invitation to speak at one event but ultimately did not speak at any events on January 6th.”

She added, “Once again, the media is acting as a messaging tool for the radical left. The left falsely accused me of giving a reconnaissance tour. In reality, I was visiting the Capitol with my family.” She claimed Rolling Stone “was grasping at straws” by “using anonymous sources and shoddy reporting to attack me. Thank you, next.”

Like Greene, Boebert didn’t seem to understand how reporting works, especially concerning sensitive topics such as this. Not only is it commonplace to use anonymous sources when necessary, the report went out of its way to explain why they weren’t naming their names.

Besides, there were plenty of receipts pertaining to Boebert’s involvement. She was active on Twitter that day, tweeting out, “Today is 1776.” Later, after former president Trump’s supporters had breached the Capitol building, forcing all congresspeople and their staff to rush into hiding, she actually tweeted the locations of certain colleagues, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

As such, few were buying what Boebert claimed.

Still, maybe she is innocent to a degree. As one person pointed out, she doesn’t seem smart enough to mastermind an insurrection, even a failed one like the one on Jan. 6.

Of course, Boebert may be invited to elaborate, should the committee subpoena her and others named in the report. And it doesn’t sound like ignoring it is going to work.

