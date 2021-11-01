Making jokes about explosive devices is a major no-no. That’s the sort of thing that will get civilians thrown off flights with no questions asked and found guilty in a court of law of making true threats. So, what happens when two GOP members of the House of Representatives joke around about setting off explosives to destroy the U.S. Capitol’s metal detectors? Well, that remains to be seen.

Gun-loving (and rootin’ tootin’) Lauren Boebert has shown herself to be very outspoken about her distaste for the metal detectors at the U.S. Capitol. She even protested the searching of her bag and has bragged about her desire to carry on the House Floor. Those devices were installed as a direct response to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and Mediaite reported over the weekend that Matt Gaetz was joking around onstage while stumping for Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who’s a 2022 congressional hopeful. Gaetz wasn’t subtle, either: “I said, man, is it, is it ‘tannonite’ [sic] or C4 we want to put in those metal detectors and we blow ’em up.”

Subsequently, Gaetz was almost too excited about being called out for his remarks. “If you can’t fantasize about blowing up useless metal detectors with @laurenboebert at a Florida Halloween political rally for @AnthonySabatini, when can you?” he tweeted.

If you can’t fantasize about blowing up useless metal detectors with @laurenboebert at a Florida Halloween political rally for @AnthonySabatini, when can you?https://t.co/VKGnegLGBy — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 31, 2021

Very quickly, Boebert climbed onboard the irresponsible train with a “I’ll bring the Tannerite!”

Tannerite, which is essentially an over-the-counter explosive substance that’s frequently used for target-practice explosive devices, has been in the headlines a lot lately due to unfortunate gender-reveal party tragedies. The sitting congresswoman also pointed a finger at “the fools who think this would be done inside the Capitol.” She added, “[G]et a life!” and “The metal detectors are useless and we are getting rid of them when Republicans take back the House.”

To the fools who think this would be done inside the Capitol: get a life! The metal detectors are useless and we are getting rid of them when Republicans take back the House. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 31, 2021

Let’s just say that people aren’t enjoying this joke, and they’re wondering why the FBI isn’t taking action against lawmakers whose “jokes” could inspire, and literally spark, another January 6-style attack on the Capitol.

Should Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert be expelled for talking about blowing up the metal detectors inside the Capitol? — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) November 1, 2021

Treasonous idiot congresswoman @laurenboebert is stupid enough to go on Twitter and threaten to use explosives inside Congress. Anybody else think the @fbi needs to detain her? pic.twitter.com/mZmnswoc1F — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 31, 2021

@TwitterSafety @Twitter She's volunteering to participate in action vs Capitol building, its security infrastructure, its security staff & by extension, THE UNITED STATES. Reporting this abhorrent threat. This is too much. It's appalling you allow this Twitter. Handle her NOW! pic.twitter.com/8ou0FTIAyo — THE Raiderwench (@LubaLorine) November 1, 2021

This is not normal. https://t.co/q3gWDbX3LI — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 1, 2021

MAGAs – WhY dO tHeY tHiNk We'Re DoMeStiC TeRroRiSts?! Also MAGAs – Let's blow things up with Tannerite. — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 31, 2021

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert are nothing but domestic terrorists. They should both be in prison. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) November 1, 2021

@FBI @SecretService @twitter @TwitterSafety @TheJusticeDept Are any of you paying attention to the likes of @laurenboebert and @mattgaetz? They claim these are jokes, but we know damn good and well that we ordinary citizens would be arrested in a heartbeat for such “joking”. — 1: we don’t deserve dogs. 2: humans are the virus. (@DodgerGeo) October 31, 2021