Rootin’ Tootin’ Lauren Boebert seemed pretty irked that people were making a big deal about her Beetlejuice vaping and groping incident. She had insisted that she was acting as a “private citizen” that night while ignoring the fact that she willingly ran for public office, which means that certain behavior is bound to attract attention. Boebert may or may not be able to overcome this unsavory incident before her 2024 reelection date. Yet one thing is becoming clear: her date cannot be having a great time with the fallout.

MAGA Boebert’s companion at the time, a Democrat Bar Guy revealed by the Daily Mail to be Quinn Gallagher, is a co-owner of Aspen’s Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar. The establishment regularly participates in Aspen Gay Week festivities and even hosted a drag show. And as one can imagine, the clientele cannot be thrilled to see him date someone who has tweeted: “Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars.” The PR fallout is now growing intense.

Boebert recently laughed off Quinn’s Democrat label and revealed (to TMZ) that she would be checking political affiliations from here on out. She and Quinn are no longer dating, but now, he’s stuck with a big mess. As TMZ now relays, Hooch is being review bombed by people who surely haven’t even frequented the establishment. TMZ reports that it got so bad that the bar’s Yelp reviews were disabled after this mess went down:

One Yelper said Quinn is “disruptive & disrespectful in public places,” an obvious reference to last week’s caught-on-camera moment while he and Boebert were enjoying “Beetlejuice” the musical … and each other. Another wrote, “This place sucks unless you admire an owner that dates Boobert [sic] and causes a ruckus at a theater play” — while someone else added, “The owner is doinking 36 year old Grandma Boebert, who supported an insurrection against America!” The chatter on Yelp has gotten so bad, the platform had to temporarily disable reviews — something the site often does when it sees a rapid uptick in folks review-bombing a business.

The same fate has been met by Hooch’s Facebook page, and their Instagram page has been scrubbed of comments, which began immediately after Quinn was identified as Boebert’s Beetlejuice date, who also tends bar.

The drinks do look tasty. The situation is not fantastic though, and you gotta feel for Quinn’s colleagues if Hooch’s business is being affected by his unfortunate decision to grope Boebert in a theater. Hopefully, this will all blow over by Aspen’s next Gay Week in January 2024.

