Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert cannot be pleased that her first week back from congressional hiatus wasn’t focused on any actual lawmaking but, instead, upon her vaping and dancing, not to mention grope-filled, Beetlejuice behavior. If she wanted everyone to stop talking about her gun fascination, then mission accomplished? Actually, she would probably prefer a return to her normal.

The congresswoman from Colorado is still dealing with fallout from her theater ejection, which included little twirly dances with a Democrat Bar Guy whose establishment regularly participates in Aspen Gay Week festivities and even held a drag show, and that cannot be going over well with her MAGA base. Never mind that Boebert lied about the vaping and other rascally behavior, only to be proven wrong by The Buell Theater’s surveillance footage.

What really riles Boebert up, however, is that anyone is making a big deal about her hypocritical display when Democrats are allegedly ruining the world. Here’s what she declared on Sunday (along with sweeping her behavior away as “eccentric”) during a visit with One American News:

“We just had Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House announce the impeachment inquiry. We’re facing a government shutdown and trying to fund the federal government. We have wide open southern border … And what’s the top story? Lauren Boebert getting kicked out of the theater.”

Boebert on OAN on getting kicked out of Beetlejuice: "I was a little too eccentric … I'm on the edge of a lot of things." pic.twitter.com/nU8d8QgvvF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2023

Previously, Boebert did issue a more contrite-sounding statement via The Colorado Sun, in which she stresses that she was acting “as a private citizen” but wants people to consider that this is “a challenging personal time,” although she does own up to “[falling] short of my values.”

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that. “There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry.”

It’s safe to say that Boebert is skating on thin ice after barely being reelected in 2022, and that was long before the theater groping in front of an audience including families. 2024 should be interesting.