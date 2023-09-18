Just when you thought there was nothing left to shoot out of the Lauren Boebert groping scandal, her ex-husband Jayson Boebert has come forward with a surprising defense of the embattled congresswoman.

In an open letter published to his Facebook page, Boebert’s ex-husband blamed himself for the theater scandal even though he was not one of the parties being groped during the Beetlejuice production. In fact, he wasn’t even there. However, Jayson felt now was the time to admit that he cheated on Boebert “in so many ways” and everyone should stop making fun of her handsy adventure because it’s all his fault for being a bad husband.

Via Facebook:

Lauren, if you are reading this, please know that I am dedicated to doing everything in my power to rebuild the trust that has been shattered. I stand behind you. You are the hardest working I know, selfless and overflowing with love. I hate the attacks that are coming your way. In part, this is my fault and you don’t deserve this. I am asking for you all to show grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season. She deserves a chance to earn your forgiveness and regain trust. I have broke her down in so many ways, but she will come out stronger as she always does, and so will I.

According to The Daily Beast, Boebert has seen her ex-husband’s post and seems to be moved by it.

“I am appreciative to hear of Jayson’s sincere comments,” Boebert said in a statement. “This is a new season for us both grace and prayers for our family are welcomed by all.”

(Via The Daily Beast)