Will Lauren Boebert Face Charges For Groping Her Date In A Theater?

Lauren Boebert and her date getting caught groping each other during a production of Beetlejuice has been the source of non-stop jokes ever since the news broke that she was booted out of the theater. (The pro-life Colorado congressman was also reportedly vaping near a pregnant woman for an extra-added touch of schadenfreude.)

However, with the existence of video that clearly shows Boebert and her date getting handsy, the big question is whether she’ll face criminal charges.

Via Newsweek:

Colorado law states that public indecency is committed when a person performs certain acts in a public place, or in a place where the public is likely to see, including lewdly fondling or caressing another individual. Sexual intercourse; lewd exposure of the body but not the genitalia, with the intent to arouse or satisfy a sexual desire; and knowingly exposing one’s genitals to the view of another, under the circumstances in which such conduct is likely to cause affront or alarm, are considered public indecency, as well.

Despite Boebert’s actions seeming to fit the bill for public indecency, which can include such penalties as fines, community service, to 10 days in jail, the congresswoman is currently not looking at legal action.

A spokesperson for the Denver District Attorney’s Office told Newsweek “that it has no plans to charge her,” so it’s safe to say Boebert got off in more ways than one.

