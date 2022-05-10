Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert Tried To Be Clever With A ‘Cow Flatulence’ Tweet, Which Went Over About As Classily As Expected

Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s feeling tooted up in a new way, which is perhaps a natural turn in events (after tweeting to a user named @CatTurd2) because she’s actually tweeting about tooting. Yes, it’s all coming full circle.

To briefly recap Boebert’s adventures, she’s very excited about Elon Musk buying Twitter and putting “free speech absolutism” into motion. She’s also all fired up about the leaked Supreme Court draft indicating that Roe v. Wade will be overturned, and that led (coupled with her distaste for the term “birthing person”) to a sarcastic Sunday tweet to the effect of “Do we still need to be a biologist to wish moms a Happy Mother’s Day?” She’s certainly not brushed up on the U.S. Constitution, but that doesn’t deter Boebert as she sets her sights on the November midterms.

The Rifle Republican has been bashing the Left even more than usual while reacting to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s announcement of a new Office of Environmental Justice. Yes, these sorts of things are always greeted with some skepticism. I mean, look at Trump’s famed Space Force branch of military, which Boebert readily embraced. She has, however, decided that the Biden administrative’s addition is dumb and decided to greet it with a fart joke, “What’s the ‘Office of Environmental Justice’ even going to do, issue cow flatulence fines?”

Classy as always. As Reuters recently reported, however, satellites recently discovered that cow burps (especially in the Joaquin Valley) are an even bigger source of methane emissions than cow flatulence. So, wrong kind of toots! People had receipts for Boebert, too.

