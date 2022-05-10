Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s feeling tooted up in a new way, which is perhaps a natural turn in events (after tweeting to a user named @CatTurd2) because she’s actually tweeting about tooting. Yes, it’s all coming full circle.

To briefly recap Boebert’s adventures, she’s very excited about Elon Musk buying Twitter and putting “free speech absolutism” into motion. She’s also all fired up about the leaked Supreme Court draft indicating that Roe v. Wade will be overturned, and that led (coupled with her distaste for the term “birthing person”) to a sarcastic Sunday tweet to the effect of “Do we still need to be a biologist to wish moms a Happy Mother’s Day?” She’s certainly not brushed up on the U.S. Constitution, but that doesn’t deter Boebert as she sets her sights on the November midterms.

The Rifle Republican has been bashing the Left even more than usual while reacting to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s announcement of a new Office of Environmental Justice. Yes, these sorts of things are always greeted with some skepticism. I mean, look at Trump’s famed Space Force branch of military, which Boebert readily embraced. She has, however, decided that the Biden administrative’s addition is dumb and decided to greet it with a fart joke, “What’s the ‘Office of Environmental Justice’ even going to do, issue cow flatulence fines?”

What's the "Office of Environmental Justice" even going to do, issue cow flatulence fines? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 9, 2022

Classy as always. As Reuters recently reported, however, satellites recently discovered that cow burps (especially in the Joaquin Valley) are an even bigger source of methane emissions than cow flatulence. So, wrong kind of toots! People had receipts for Boebert, too.

cow flatulence being any kind of driver of methane transmission is the most common misperception in the public discourse of climate science. enteric fermentation (from the front, not the rear) is the leading cause of methane emissions pic.twitter.com/hnH5sJDMkb — Dave (@PennsyltuckyKid) May 9, 2022

DOJ announces new office to enforce laws around climate crisis, toxic pollution. Maybe you don't care about protecting the land, but many of us realize our future depends on it. — Michael V Smith (@MichaelVSmith7) May 9, 2022

Is there a day you're not snarky about something..damn give it a rest it's old! — armymom (@AngelicoDeb) May 9, 2022

Yes. And they're going to start with your tweets. — Jeff – Guy on an Island (@redbeard36) May 9, 2022

Someone needs to go back to high school and further her education. — Barbara🏳️‍🌈 (@HoosierRebel44) May 9, 2022