It would appear that Lauren Boebert is a rootin’ tootin’ Dallas Cowboys fan? Or at least, perhaps she enjoys the cheerleader getups, yet Boebert did not clarify the reason for her enthusiasm when she tweeted her brief thoughts about Dolly’s NFL Thanksgiving halftime show over the holiday weekend. The frequently incendiary congresswoman simply tossed out a “Yass Queen!!” while tagging Dolly without further comment.

Boebert’s choice of words is, of course, a bit surprising. Does she realize where that slang term originates, and does she mind that Dolly is an advocate for transgender rights? This might seem like an out-of-context question, but Boebert has expressed very anti-drag show perspectives, which was one of the reasons why people were so surprised that she had dated a certain bar guy because his establishment had hosted a drag show and regularly participates within Aspen Pride Week.

Then again, almost everything that Boebert says lately is interpreted in a way that’s unflattering to her, so perhaps the MAGA cheerleader was simply feeling super enthusiastic about Dolly’s onstage energy. Maybe she simply likes “Jolene”? No one knows because, again, she didn’t explain herself.

What is a bit clearer, however, is that Dolly Parton is no MAGA fan and rejected the presidential medal of freedom as offered by Trump. So it seems unlikely that she would want to be Boebert’s “Queen.” And as one Twitter user summed that point up, “Dear Republicans / Dolly Parton will never be your Queen #HappyThanksgiving.”

Yes, the replies got a little bit messy, worse than these, even.

I don't think that Lauren Boebert knows that Dolly Parton highly dislikes her 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Cheesy Gordita Brett (@CreampieOrDie) November 24, 2023

I’m sure she’s not a fan — Dawna C (@dawnaforchange) November 24, 2023

That's nice, Bobo. Dolly is as woke as they come. Good for Dolly!!!! — Mary Purviance (@MaryPurvia77887) November 24, 2023

Yes, Dolly Parton is a national treasure.

She's certainly everything you'll never be.

She's kind, generous, compassionate, talented, beautiful, advocates for LGBTQ and gives free books to children 5 and under (especially children of immigrants). So yeah, not like you — 🧭Shawn 👀🌍Elliott 🇺🇦 🕯️Слава Україні! 🕯️🇺🇦 (@ShawnElliottCO3) November 24, 2023

She despises everything you stand for — P01135809 (@LetTheBirdDie) November 23, 2023

You do know she’s huge on lgbtq rights, right? — Marjory Taylor Greene's Mooseknuckle (@ChocolateNinaL) November 23, 2023

All responses appear very positive about Dolly’s performance, though.