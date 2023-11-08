Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert simply cannot make people forget about her Beetlejuice scandal. If she was a typical public figure, it might be possible for her to duck out of the limelight for a bit, which could conceivably benefit the situation. Yet Boebert needs to keep plugging away in Congress, and she keeps dropping unintentional double entendres like “joy” along with “encounters” and “Southern Border.” It’s not fantastic for her.

It probably also doesn’t make Democrat Bar Guy‘s life easy at his workplace, either, given that his trendy cocktail joint has been review bombed in the aftermath of their frisky public exchange in a theater full of families. In the immediate aftermath of that video footage being released, Boebert insisted that she was attempting to have an evening as a private citizen, but she might be starting to realize that being an elected official means that people are scrutinizing your every move.

People are perhaps also finding enjoyment in how, in all likelihood, Boebert would be pouncing on any opponent who was also caught getting handsy in public. As a result, anything that Boebert posts is fuel for an unfortunate interpretation. For example, she tweeted a photo of herself on the phone (two phones?) with this caption: “Thank you for calling the Office of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, how can I help you today?”

Thank you for calling the Office of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, how can I help you today? I love hearing from constituents on how I can amplify their voices as a Member of Congress! pic.twitter.com/xB2ne6kd8R — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 7, 2023

“I love hearing from constituents on how I can amplify their voices as a Member of Congress!” she added.

Were the jokes repeatable here? Most of them, no way. Some of them weren’t too explicit, however, while discussing hands and suggesting movie dates.

I'm sure you're happy to give them a "hand" — Proud-Democrat (@ProudDemocrat0) November 7, 2023

We know you do reach around! Rare talent and thank you! — JB (@jbhtweetin01) November 7, 2023

Is she now talking dirty on the phone? — Trading Bad (@ATTACKTRADE) November 7, 2023

Colorado Business Owners: “Hey, I still haven’t heard you apol-“ Lauren: *click* — Wren (@wrens_dens) November 7, 2023

Shot in the dark, but would you like to go to a movie this weekend? — Kris on Kris (@ykris987) November 7, 2023

Can you come on down south an take me on a hot date? Lol — Tate The Great (@TatetheGreats) November 7, 2023

Nope, the Beetlejuice adventure is not blowing over anytime soon.