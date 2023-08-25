One of the biggest fans of Donald Trump’s Vigo the Carpathian-looking mugshot is Lauren Boebert. This makes sense: the rootin’ tootin’ Republican Colorado congresswoman has been arrested multiple times, including once for failing to appear in court after she was charged with careless driving and operating an unsafe vehicle after rolling her truck into a ditch. “I didn’t pay the ticket,” she later boasted during a campaign stop. “But I got it paid. One hundred dollars. And I even got a pretty mugshot out of it.”

Boebert thinks Trimp’s mugshot is pretty, too. In response to conspiracy theory-promoting comedian Roseanne Barr tweeting, “Trump’s mugshot is so hot,” she wrote, “You’re my favorite!!” along with the cry-laughing emoji.

Boebart also liked a tweet from far-right favorite Dinesh D’Souza comparing the former president — who was once sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for racial discrimination — to civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr, as well as Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Mahatma Gandhi, and Nelson Mandela.

Somehow, Boebert wasn’t done.

Lauren Boebert, who barely won her re-election campaign by a little over 500 votes, celebrated Trump’s mugshot taken at his arrest during processing at the Fulton Country Jail. Boebert pledged to “stand with President Trump… always.”

She also called Trump a hero:

Not all heroes wear capes. pic.twitter.com/gtwAkU6dD6 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 25, 2023

Not all heroes lie about their weight. But villains do.

(Via Meidas Touch)