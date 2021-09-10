Rifle-Republican Lauren Boebert (R-CO) never ceases to amaze over how willing she is to step in it on Twitter. From her praise of the Taliban to really odd Siri questions and rude pronoun discussions, she never manages to sound, well, like an empathetic human being. The backlash to her tweets remains consistently fierce, yet Boebert either doesn’t look at her notifications, or she doesn’t mind. Well, she actually did delete her tweeted thoughts that confused Samuel Adams with John Adams, but that was an exception.

For the most part, Boebert is like the Energizer Bunny Who Does Not Care, and she’s all kinds of upset about the fencing around the U.S. Capitol. That protective wiring, obviously, is a response to the January 6 insurrection and a preventative measure ahead of the September 18 right-wing rally that has Capitol Police to reveal how they’ve bracing for violence, but Boebert remains incredibly offended at the thought of fencing.

“Open Borders Nancy Pelosi is getting ready to put the Capitol Fence back up,” the Shooters Grill owner tweeted. “Nothing says ‘The People’s House’ quite like razor wire.”

Open Borders Nancy Pelosi is getting ready to put the Capitol Fence back up. Nothing says “The People’s House” quite like razor wire. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 9, 2021

This tweet coincided with a tweet from Marina Zimmerman, a Colorado “blue-collar conservative” candidate, who tweeted about how strange it is that Boebert is angry about preventative measures at the U.S. Capitol. Zimmerman then suggested that “#BoebertELee” (so named for the Confederate General, Robert E. Lee) should trend as a new Boebert nickname.

My opponent Lauren Boebert is actually mad that Congress is taking preemptive measures to protect Republican and Democrat lawmakers to ensure that her martyrs don’t turn the Sep 18th protests into another Jan 6. Let’s see if we can get this new nickname trending. #BoebertELee — Marina Zimmerman for Congress (@Marina4Colorado) September 9, 2021

Well, the suggestion worked like a charm. Jokes about “the Battle of Shooters Grill” began to circulate like wildfire, along with tweets that aimed to point out to Boebert that the wiring is in place “so your fellow Confederates can’t kill more cops.” And with that, people were off to the Twitter races.

Yes, but it's only so your fellow Confederates can't kill more cops. #boebertELee https://t.co/vgJVOsKJQx — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 9, 2021

Maybe that's because all of your insurrectionist friends are coming back on the 18th & we all remember what you did on January 6th, #BoebertELee https://t.co/NcEySPEW6N — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) September 9, 2021

No doubt, Boebert will dust herself off and come back swinging.