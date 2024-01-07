There are few lawmakers in Congress more of a hot mess than Lauren Boebert. Last year she made endless headlines for getting handsy during a regional, all-ages production of Beetlejuice. On Saturday she celebrated the third anniversary of Jan. 6 by allegedly getting in a public fight with her husband, which got so bad that he called the cops on her.

Per The Daily Beast, police in Silt, Colorado are in the middle of an “active investigation” into an incident that occurred at a local restaurant. Jayson, Boebert’s famously rowdy ex-husband, had had a minor altercation with her earlier in that evening, in which he tried to hug her as she was picking up their son for dinner, only to get rebuffed. Jayson wanted to make amends, and they agreed to meet at a public place.

When they got to Miner’s Claim restaurant, though, Jayson, according to a Boebert aide, started “being disrespectful,” “being an a*shole,” and acting “lewd.” Jayson then “made a motion” towards his ex, attempting “to grab her.” It was, the aide claimed, “an aggressive move, not romantic.”

Reports on what happened next vary. The Boebert aide says Boebert, attempting to stop him, “put her hand in his face, put her hand on his nose.” Another report, from the anti-Boebert super PAC “American Muckrakers,” claims she acted far more aggressively, punching him twice in the nose.

Breaking and sad news out of Silt, CO. @laurenboebert punched her ex-husband Jayson in the nose 2 times and then continued to beat him up. Then she called the cops on him. As much as I despise her, it's just sad for the boys. Jayson has a witness. More to come. — American Muckrakers (@AmericanMuck) January 7, 2024

Whatever happened, Jayson called the police, claiming he was a “victim of domestic violence.” Boebert has denied she got overtly physical with him and cooperated with police. Though the police arrived, they made no arrests. When asked by The Daily Beast about the incident that he himself reported to the police, he simply replied, “I don’t know what to say.”

Before their divorce, Jayson Boebert was arguably Congress’ most notorious spouse. His antics have inspired his neighbors to call the cops on him, to say nothing of the time he whipped out his junk at a bowling alley.

(Via The Daily Beast)