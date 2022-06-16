The inexplicably popular Fox News program Gutfeld! has a bit where a monkey doctor named Dr. Monkey gives press conference to clear up misconceptions, like how CDC doesn’t stand for “Container of Dead Chimps” and that “moneypox” is an offensive term.

We live in a society.

I bring up Dr. Monkey not because I’m suggesting that you watch the videos (“Stop the Planet of the Apes. I Want to Get Off!” is much better monkey-based entertainment), but because trying to make sense of right-wing comedy is a losing battle.

Take Lauren Boebert, for instance. When she’s not threatening lawsuits, she’s telling the same fart joke she’s told multiple times. Actually, make that “FART” joke, as in the Floor Action Response Team. The acronym dates back to at least December 2021, when the alleged former-escort was speaking to her rootin’ tootin’ far-right supporters.

“How many of you know that there is substantial legislation that passes the house of representatives without a single member ever voting on it? How many of you know that that happens? It’s unanimous consent, and they try to pass it really quickly — unless there is someone there to object, a whole slew of bills will pass by unanimous consent. And so we have members who monitor the floor. Now listen carefully, we’re called the Floor Action Response Team. Very congressional, right?” she said to scattered applause and muted laughs, adding, “We make things really smelly for them.”

Boebert recently tried again with basically the same joke:

Lauren Boebert said the Freedom Caucus created FART, the “Floor Action Response Team” which objects to unanimous consent votes. Boebert: “We like to stink things up in there.” pic.twitter.com/yvGuODxg5K — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 16, 2022

This time, the kicker is, “We like to stink things up in there.” And in that video.

(Via Patriot Takes)