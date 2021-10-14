Getty Image
Rootin’ Tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s Video Message To Her ‘Haters’ Backfired In Response To The #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb Hashtag

Rifle Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is determined to tell her “haters” who is boss, and that did not work out as planned for the far-right politician who’s often seen as a Sarah Palin imitator. The latest round of Boebert messiness — following a hysterical tweet about the U.S.-Mexico border situation, a disastrous toilet joke, and a completely ineffective Office Space reference — follows up on a real doozy of a hashtag on Twitter.

That would be the #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb entry that’s gone viral for about 24 hours. Yes, people have done this (in part) because Boebert didn’t graduate high school (she did recently pass the GED exam), but it’s more about Boebert’s constant confusion (and know-it-all air) while tweeting about the three branches of U.S. government. She also adores straw-man arguments and generally makes zero sense with her tweets, which are likely meant to be incendiary. Well, Boebert isn’t about to sit down for being called “dumb,” and so she made a two-minute video (for her “haters”), in which she declares that she won’t “bother entertaining the haters,” but that’s exactly what she’s doing here.

“Every time the Radical Left tries to make some nasty hashtag like #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb trend,” Rootin’ Tootin’ Lauren tweeted. “I flip it on it’s head & claim a victory for FREEDOM!” She then included a fundraising link, as one does.

Naturally, the responses began to pour in on several notes. First, people pointed out that she’s doing everything to entertain her haters while outwardly refusing to do so. And people are going to see this as proof that the hashtag is accurate.

Also, there’s the very obvious elephant in the room: Boebert was recently busted while (illegally) using her fundraising dollars for very personal expenses.

And then there’s this: some thank-you messages for helping #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb to trend even harder. Talk about counterproductive.

