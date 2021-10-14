Rifle Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is determined to tell her “haters” who is boss, and that did not work out as planned for the far-right politician who’s often seen as a Sarah Palin imitator. The latest round of Boebert messiness — following a hysterical tweet about the U.S.-Mexico border situation, a disastrous toilet joke, and a completely ineffective Office Space reference — follows up on a real doozy of a hashtag on Twitter.

That would be the #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb entry that’s gone viral for about 24 hours. Yes, people have done this (in part) because Boebert didn’t graduate high school (she did recently pass the GED exam), but it’s more about Boebert’s constant confusion (and know-it-all air) while tweeting about the three branches of U.S. government. She also adores straw-man arguments and generally makes zero sense with her tweets, which are likely meant to be incendiary. Well, Boebert isn’t about to sit down for being called “dumb,” and so she made a two-minute video (for her “haters”), in which she declares that she won’t “bother entertaining the haters,” but that’s exactly what she’s doing here.

“Every time the Radical Left tries to make some nasty hashtag like #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb trend,” Rootin’ Tootin’ Lauren tweeted. “I flip it on it’s head & claim a victory for FREEDOM!” She then included a fundraising link, as one does.

Every time the Radical Left tries to make some nasty hashtag like #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb trend, I flip it on it's head & claim a victory for FREEDOM! Support our movement by clicking this link & help me show them that they can NEVER stop us!https://t.co/Zo4xyj2dLm pic.twitter.com/6dcCw8rUJg — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 13, 2021

Naturally, the responses began to pour in on several notes. First, people pointed out that she’s doing everything to entertain her haters while outwardly refusing to do so. And people are going to see this as proof that the hashtag is accurate.

In response to #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb trending again tonight, Boebert puts out a video that she isn’t “going to bother entertaining the haters who put this out.” I have to say, I’m entertained by her not entertaining it, while she is entertaining it. pic.twitter.com/6TPsMrClZ4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 13, 2021

“I’m not going to bother entertaining the haters,” says the person filming an entire two minute video response to them. pic.twitter.com/I1MnResZFe — ❀ miranda ❀ (@mirandarocho) October 14, 2021

Hahaha. I knew Lauren Boebert was dumb, but saying you're not "entertaining haters", then making a 2 minute long video about it. LMFAO. This creature never fails to spit in her own face. Now tell us about the guy you married who pled guilty to showing his dick to children. GROSS! — Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) October 14, 2021

People holding you accountable for the ignorant things you say and do doesn't mean you have haters, dear. I hate to tell you, well no I don't, but putting out this video addressing the hash tag is, is fact, "entertaining the haters," and proving once again that they're right. — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) October 14, 2021

Also, there’s the very obvious elephant in the room: Boebert was recently busted while (illegally) using her fundraising dollars for very personal expenses.

My name is Lauren Boebert and I couldn't do an honest days work if I tried, and that's why I grift my gullible supporters to donate to my election fund, which I use to pay my mortgage and household bills because I'm a grifter and my gullible supporters will do anything I say. — Wayne Smith (@WayneSmithUK71) October 13, 2021

Winred has shady practices.Pre-checked boxes hook you into weekly donations.

She uses this money on herself.She voted against giving you money,she wants yours.

She has done nothing for you.https://t.co/7MoFAUkpj2 — Pass H.R.1 – For the People Act (@MshellButtercup) October 13, 2021

Whoa… it's a two-grift day? That's #78 for the year! — Leland Hermit (@AngeloBCollie) October 13, 2021

GRIFTER — Lance Foss (@LanceFoss) October 13, 2021

And then there’s this: some thank-you messages for helping #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb to trend even harder. Talk about counterproductive.

Ha thanks for helping with #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb to trend even more!!🤣 — Wendy Darling #MeidasMighty OG🧚🌊 (@Meidas_Wendy) October 13, 2021

#LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb There, I did my part to help your cause. — Steve Roraus (@RorausSteve) October 13, 2021