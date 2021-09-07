Rifle-Republican Lauren Boebert (R-CO) might be in an unofficial self-own competition with Ted Cruz. It’s hard to guess why else both of them can’t stop being the public figures on Twitter who most frequently embarrass themselves, but between her praise of the Taliban, silly Siri question, and not-so-kind pronoun discussion, she can’t stop tripping herself up. Following her most recent shenanigans (a tweet-and-delete in which she confused Samuel Adams with John Adams), Boebert still hasn’t stepped away from social media for a break. And now, she’s dragged a poor goat into it.

On Labor Day, Boebert showed off a photo of herself (in a lily-white dress, presumably for a Sunday occasion) with a goat who could not possibly look less thrilled to be seen with the right-wing congresswoman. “I made a new friend yesterday!” she excitedly tweeted with her true intentions remaining unknown.

I made a new friend yesterday! pic.twitter.com/aoMVakb73c — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 6, 2021

Well, people immediately started feeling bad for this poor goat. He didn’t look enthused to be hanging out with an incendiary lawmaker who’s also been complaining about redistricting, even as Republicans often delight in actual gerrymandering at any given opportunity. That’s beside the immediate point, though.

Look at this goat’s face. No really. He knows the drill.

The poor thing is literally facing away from her. Animals can tell. If they want affection from you (meaning: if they sense you are a good person), they will seek it out. — HopefulCanadian (@RachaelAHancock) September 6, 2021

The only time anyone will use GOAT in the same sentence as your name. — Joanna Fernandez Sullivan (@Joannafersulli) September 6, 2021

Lauren, looking for her intellectual equal. Still aiming too high tho 🤷@BoebertGoat https://t.co/R0ksIRNOp7 — ❄️ Ted Cruz Poodle 🍹🐩💨 (@TedCruzPoodle) September 6, 2021

That goat wants nothing to do with you. — LAUREN🌬 (@noondlyt) September 6, 2021

Goats are afraid of ankle biting yapping chihuahuas. Evidence A : pic.twitter.com/vJNlmWc7Fc — ABBA (@Abba_Annabelle) September 6, 2021

Well bless your heart, dear. I'm so glad you met a nice goat, because none of the humans I know would ever hang out with you. The goat probably won't even notice what an ignorant liar you are. pic.twitter.com/zLhhxjyzD0 — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) September 6, 2021

Lauren, to human being:

"Will you be my friend?" Reply: "Are you kidding?" Lauren, to baby goat:

"Will you be my friend?" Reply: none. Lauren considers this to be as a "yes," gives it food, and poses for a photo with it. Thence, the goat walks off & takes a sh*t. pic.twitter.com/h27zahIdJF — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) September 7, 2021

Shown here: A member of Congress,

and Lauren Boebert. pic.twitter.com/P6iho5rbxx — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) September 7, 2021

The goat is literally leaning away from her! — Lynne ~ The Camelid Wrangler (@DivineMsPinky) September 7, 2021

Make sure you register him to vote before the Democrats do! I bet Goaty McGoatson already voted for Joe last election! — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) September 6, 2021

Goaty McGoaterson for mayor of any town. Any town at all.