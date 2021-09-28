Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert thinks that she’s separating god and government, but people are letting her know that she has no idea. Yep, the Republican representative can’t quit Twitter after recently being dragged after a particularly hysterical tweet about the U.S.-Mexico border situation. This followed closely after a disastrous toilet joke, and interestingly enough, she recently let everyone know that it’s basically God’s fault that she’s sitting in Congress.

Where does that leave Boebert this week? She’s changed her mind, as you can see below with this tweet: “Government is not God.”

Government is not God. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 27, 2021

Yep, it’s another doozy, a day after Boebert decided to use an Office Space reference to suggest that Covid is comparable to a headache, and that Tylenol makes for a great metaphor, and so on. It also must be mentioned that Boebert, a U.S. representative, did not graduate high school and has discussed passing the GED in recent years. This hasn’t excused her from not understanding the fundamentals of U.S. civics.

So, people aren’t letting her slide when it comes to never really caring about the separation of church and state, unless it fits with her argument, and people are calling her out for hypocrisy, especially trying to push religious beliefs into government when it comes to the abortion issue and more.

God is not government. We have freedom of religion but you try to enforce your religious beliefs on all of us. — Mike Miller for Congress (@MikeMillerUSA) September 27, 2021

No shit…the government is real 🙄 — J M (@loopypoopsrocks) September 27, 2021

There is no God. So that tracks. — Dave Snow (@thedavesnow) September 27, 2021

You can read after all. Government is NOT God, which is why the word "God" is not part of the Constitution. — Meidas Rick🏳️‍🌈 (@RandallUhrig) September 27, 2021

And God is not government! — Big Bank takes Little Bank (@KurtzAlbert) September 27, 2021

Then, perhaps, you should stop trying to create laws that put Him in it, Lauren. — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) September 28, 2021

And God is not government!! pic.twitter.com/foMP4ZPHpC — 𝙶𝚛𝚎𝚐 𝙼𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚗𝚔𝚢 (@Gregmalenky) September 27, 2021

Then stop shoving God into government — CheesyGorditaBrett⁴ (@TacosAndTaint) September 27, 2021

Then why are you trying to get the government to tell women what to do with their bodies pic.twitter.com/bAQ9kEZmfm — MJ 🇬🇧🇨🇦🇺🇸 #StopPoliticiansLying (@MJ_StormBorn) September 27, 2021

Another relevant question: did Boebert take too much Tylenol?

Did you overdose on Tylenol? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) September 27, 2021