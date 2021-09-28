Getty Image
Rootin’ Tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s ‘Government Is Not God’ Claim Prompted A Lot Of People To Point Out Her Hypocrisy

Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert thinks that she’s separating god and government, but people are letting her know that she has no idea. Yep, the Republican representative can’t quit Twitter after recently being dragged after a particularly hysterical tweet about the U.S.-Mexico border situation. This followed closely after a disastrous toilet joke, and interestingly enough, she recently let everyone know that it’s basically God’s fault that she’s sitting in Congress.

Where does that leave Boebert this week? She’s changed her mind, as you can see below with this tweet: “Government is not God.”

Yep, it’s another doozy, a day after Boebert decided to use an Office Space reference to suggest that Covid is comparable to a headache, and that Tylenol makes for a great metaphor, and so on. It also must be mentioned that Boebert, a U.S. representative, did not graduate high school and has discussed passing the GED in recent years. This hasn’t excused her from not understanding the fundamentals of U.S. civics.

So, people aren’t letting her slide when it comes to never really caring about the separation of church and state, unless it fits with her argument, and people are calling her out for hypocrisy, especially trying to push religious beliefs into government when it comes to the abortion issue and more.

Another relevant question: did Boebert take too much Tylenol?

