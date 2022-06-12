Who’s more unhinged: Marjorie Taylor Greene or Lauren Boebert? Usually it seems it’s the former. Other times they even team up. But every now and then Boebert one-ups her by doing something truly creative. On Saturday, she did just that, telling the audience at a Christian center after hoping President Joe Biden wouldn’t be around much longer.

Lauren Boebert’s prayer for President Joe Biden: “May his days be few.” pic.twitter.com/1ft1LoYqnK — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 11, 2022

The Colorado representative was speaking at the Family Camp Meeting at Charis Christian Center, located in her state, when she decided to be truly Christ-like. “I do want you to know that I pray for our President,” she told the crowd. “Psalm 109:8 says, ‘May his days be few and another take his office.’” The joke earned huge raves from the crowd, prompting Boebert to beam and throw in a mock-“Hallelujah!” as well as a “Glory to God.”

Boebert was being a little ambiguous. Did she mean she hoped Biden would be somehow removed from office, only a year-and-a-half into his four-year term? If so, would that person be the former president who may end the Jan. 6 committee hearings with reams of lawsuits against him? Did she mean something worse?

Biden isn’t the first person to be condemned by Republicans with the same Bible verse (which is usually translated into “place of leadership,” not “office”). Early in Barack Obama’s term, when Biden was Vice President, his detractors started using it, even putting the it on bumper stickers and the like, prompting some to worry about an assassination. Those using it tended to leave off the words that immediately follow the verse: “Let his children be fatherless, and his wife a widow.”

In other words, everything old is new again.

Boebert’s antics come shortly after audio was made available of her being angrily confronted after dangerously posting the whereabouts of Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6 riot.

(Via Yahoo! News)