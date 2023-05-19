Lauren Boebert’s drama-filled week has included her pushback against a process server’s account of how her husband reacted when he received divorce papers. She’s been understandably distracted from her usual antics like showing off a “hole puncher” t-shirt and telling unbelievable “lipstick” stories, but she’s getting back into gear, at least on social media.
Boebert decided to let the world know how offended she was to see John Fetterman attend a May 18 news conference while wearing a hoodie and shorts. Fetterman has famously been wearing sneakers even with his suits, and he decided to completely keep it even realer here, which arguably is a statement, considering that this event was about the debt ceiling.
Still, Boebert saw fit to lob criticism his way.
“John Fetterman redefined Casual Friday on a Thursday morning,” Boebert disapprovingly tweeted. “It’s truly unbecoming for someone to show up like that to any job, let alone a job that only 100 people are elected to do. There’s just no excuse for it.”
John Fetterman redefined Casual Friday on a Thursday morning.
It’s truly unbecoming for someone to show up like that to any job, let alone a job that only 100 people are elected to do.
There’s just no excuse for it.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 19, 2023
I had never planned to mention Boebert’s own Casual Friday attire because, honestly, as long as Congress is doing their jobs, who cares what they are wearing? Yet since Boebert brought the subject up, here’s her version on March 23. That doesn’t look comfy, but she seems to be happy with it.
And here’s what she wore on May 18, the day she took umbrage with the Fetterman hoodie.
Again, dressing habits weren’t on the table until Boebert put them there, but beyond that, Boebert’s use of the word “unbecoming” does bring to mind her behavior in heckling President Biden while he talked about his dead son, Beau, during his first State Of The Union address. People have not forgotten.
You’re worried about decorum when you and MTG stood up in the middle of SOTU address and started screaming?
Something tells me your outrage has more to do with the fact that he’s a Democrat more than anything else..
— Zack (@zacksaywha) May 19, 2023
Far less offensive than your conduct at the State of the Union.
— Jim Rosenberg (@nhdefenseatty) May 19, 2023
Like heckling during SOTU? pic.twitter.com/L3mBG5RMdy
— Queens Fort (@Bellyhungry) May 19, 2023
YOU have set the bar as low as anyone other than—maybe—MTJ. Maybe sit down and shut up.
— Radical Centrists (@radicalcntrsts) May 19, 2023
So do you want divorce privacy or not cuz the ridiculous stuff you're posting makes it really hard not to do failed GED jokes?
— MIKDUB🇺🇸🍀🌊🌊🌊 (@McDuB126) May 19, 2023
As well, some users are siding with Fetterman because a hoodie “inspires more trust than some dude in a suit.” As well, shouldn’t the decision (if there is one) be up to Fetterman’s constituents when he’s up for reelection?
To be fair. It inspires more trust than some dude in a suit.
— TraderRob (@TraderRob10) May 19, 2023
People elected him. If they don't like how he's showing up for work, they can elect someone else next time. He represents the people of PA, and if they don't have a problem with it, why should you? Right?
— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 19, 2023
His constituents love him. His wife and family love him.
That's what's important to him.
Your opinion is not one bit important to him.
— Jen 💙 (@jenminicooper) May 19, 2023
His stroke after-effects make it difficult for him to dress professionally. The ability to slip on some slacks is always the first ability impacted. Or….he’s mocking the Senate as an institution. Which is it?
— Brian Hastings (@WeJustDisagree1) May 19, 2023
What a petty comment! 🤣😁🤣
— Tony (@veteransinsight) May 19, 2023
Just like there’s no excuse for wearing AR-15 pins on your lapel.
— Mitch Cumstein (@MitchCu02668493) May 19, 2023
Fetterman’s clothes are less offensive than Boebert’s treason.
Nothing can change this fact.
— Medium Voltage Kentucky Colonel (@Kentucky_Sparky) May 19, 2023
And the debt ceiling talks continue. Maybe Boebert will look up from Twitter at some point to join them.