Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert, who is a big “family values” proponent, genuinely shocked some people when she filed for divorce from her husband of 20 years, Jayson Boebert. They’re expecting their first grandchild together soon, after all, and are raising four sons together. News of Boebert’s legal move arrived this week, and word quickly surfaced about a process server’s account of events when Jayson received papers.

According to Mesa County documents viewed by The Denver Post and The Daily Beast, the process server relayed how Jayson was drinking “a large glass of beer” and cleaning a gun upon the server’s arrival. The server reportedly claimed that Jayson “was extremely angry” and specified that this happened “[o]nce he learned that he was being served with Dissolution of Marriage papers.” As well, the papers reportedly mentioned that he let the dogs out.

Jayson was blindsided by the filing, and he told The Daily Beast how devastated he was but insists that he never said “anything bad” to the server. He has, however, received the reputation of being hothead due to a 2022 911 call, in which a neighbor claimed that Jayson was “running over my mailbox right now” and was “probably drunk.”

Lauren is now stepping up to defend Jason. In a lengthy tweet, she declared that Jayson has been “falsely accused of things he didn’t do.” The congresswoman added, “The stories reported about the process server, and even Jayson running over a mailbox are a complete lie.” She further tweeted that Jayson wouldn’t have been cleaning a gun as stated, and “he certainly doesn’t drink beer out of a glass, just as much as he doesn’t drink Bud Light.”

She had to get another Bud Light dig in for good measure, and the part about the glass is an detail to stress, too.

I have always spoken highly of my marriage. I believe in marriage. I believe in the power our words hold. Jayson, a man I spent half of my life with, did not sign up to be in the public limelight, and he certainly did not agree to be falsely accused of things he didn't do. The… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 17, 2023

Boebert further declared that their home security camera would prove that dogs were already outside the home when the server arrived. And she reiterated that “[o]ur divorce is a private matter, but the misrepresentations must be addressed.”

Previously in Boebert’s 2022 memoir, My American Life, she reportedly wrote (while referencing the incident when Jayson exposed himself in a bowling alley and via the Colorado Sun) that Jayson “needed the alcohol and anger management classes” that were required when he accepted a plea deal.

(Via Lauren Boebert on Twitter, Colorado Sun & The Daily Beast)