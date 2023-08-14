Lauren Boebert
Getty Image
Viral

Lauren Boebert Got Trounced After Going On The Attack Over The Federal Response To The Maui Fires

Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert has some complaints. Meanwhile, the search continues for those who went missing in the Maui wildfires, which left untold damage (including possibly taking out a spiritual symbol) in its wake. Hawaiian native Jason Momoa has urged the public not to travel to the besieged island for good reason, and President Biden swiftly (on Thursday) issued a disaster declaration in order to open the fountain of federal aid. He instantaneously issued a statement as well, but that isn’t good enough for Lauren Boebert.

Never mind that sending Biden to Hawaii right now would likely require grounding all aircraft, including search/rescue and aid helicopters, for security reasons. Is that what Boebert expects to happen? She did not elaborate or say anything about FEMA being on the scene but did complain, “Where’s Joe Biden? On vacation of course. There is no bottom for this president.”

As several sources have pointed out over the years, a U.S. president never really goes on “vacation” and generally works through such getaway trips. That’s just part of the gig, but Boebert wants those Biden boots on the ground. People were quick to point out to the congresswoman that she’s jumping to conclusions, and that includes a Maui resident who noted that Biden made an immediate disaster declaration, which led to FEMA quickly landing “ON THE GROUND” to work alongside Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

Others wondered why on earth Boebert would launch such an attack for political gain when Biden unleashed federal aid without hesitation, whereas Boebert hasn’t exactly done anything beyond angrily tweet. That includes a solitary “IMPEACH!” because of course

