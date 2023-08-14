Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert has some complaints. Meanwhile, the search continues for those who went missing in the Maui wildfires, which left untold damage (including possibly taking out a spiritual symbol) in its wake. Hawaiian native Jason Momoa has urged the public not to travel to the besieged island for good reason, and President Biden swiftly (on Thursday) issued a disaster declaration in order to open the fountain of federal aid. He instantaneously issued a statement as well, but that isn’t good enough for Lauren Boebert.

Never mind that sending Biden to Hawaii right now would likely require grounding all aircraft, including search/rescue and aid helicopters, for security reasons. Is that what Boebert expects to happen? She did not elaborate or say anything about FEMA being on the scene but did complain, “Where’s Joe Biden? On vacation of course. There is no bottom for this president.”

There is a total crisis in Maui. 3000 destroyed homes. 80 people dead. Where’s Joe Biden? On vacation of course. There is no bottom for this president. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 12, 2023

As several sources have pointed out over the years, a U.S. president never really goes on “vacation” and generally works through such getaway trips. That’s just part of the gig, but Boebert wants those Biden boots on the ground. People were quick to point out to the congresswoman that she’s jumping to conclusions, and that includes a Maui resident who noted that Biden made an immediate disaster declaration, which led to FEMA quickly landing “ON THE GROUND” to work alongside Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

Maui is my home. You don't speak for me. @Potus immediately declared a "major disaster" in Hawaii & ordered all available federal assets to help with response. The head of FEMA is ON THE GROUND in Lahaina with Gov Green to determine immediate & long term needs. You are despicable pic.twitter.com/PGHB8Kxk3W — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) August 13, 2023

Others wondered why on earth Boebert would launch such an attack for political gain when Biden unleashed federal aid without hesitation, whereas Boebert hasn’t exactly done anything beyond angrily tweet. That includes a solitary “IMPEACH!” because of course

What are you talking about? He already approved Maui for disaster relief and has been doing all he can up to this point. You want him to do what, land into Maui while the wildfires are still going? Come on Congresswoman, stop using other people’s grief for political gain. That’s… — Reggie Townsend (@Reggieman30) August 12, 2023

You’re on vacation too. You better swim over there and fix everything. 😆 — John Stedman (@meadowsalestech) August 13, 2023

In stark contrast to your ultra productive nonstop rage tweeting. — Laurie Sanders (@LaurquiW) August 13, 2023

Seems you’re sleeping on the job. Biden’s way ahead of you. — Naomi (@Nomie1971) August 12, 2023

PRESIDENT BIDEN APPROVED

HAWAII DISASTER DECLARATION, FOR FUNDING NEEDED.https://t.co/Qw03VdB3BC — Judy (@Ink8Judy) August 13, 2023

Federal assets and fema have already been deployed, biden did what he needed to, no questions asked unlike someone else we know — Patrick D (@mrpatrickdurbin) August 12, 2023

Joe Biden? You mean the dude who declared a state of emergency two days ago to free up federal funds for relief? — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) August 13, 2023

Lauren out here pretending to be enraged again. — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) August 12, 2023