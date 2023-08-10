Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert has had quite a week. She posted a photo of herself launching grenades shortly after she complained about the price of groceries. And on a related note, she has been goading President Biden on Twitter for weeks while slamming “Bidenomics.” A few samples:

Groceries are up.

Rent is up.

Interest rates are up.

Gas is up. The latest jobs report is down.

Real wages are down. Welcome to Bidenomics. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 4, 2023

If BIDENOMICS is working, why has America’s credit rating been downgraded? Why does everything cost more than it did before BIDEN took office? Why has credit card debt skyrocketed under him? We know why. Because BIDENOMICS works AGAINST the American people, just like… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 9, 2023

Now, Boebert has accomplished something else: she’s being mocked by Biden in manner of Marjorie Taylor Greene, with whom she famously heckled him during a State of the Union address while he spoke about his dead son, Beau. Biden actually did sort-of nail Greene not too long ago with an, “Isn’t she amazing?” At the time, he was discussing how Greene had accused him of causing fatal fentanyl sales that happened on the clock of the last administration. Greene responded by ignoring reality and claiming that he was laughing about death. Boebert, on the other hand, read Biden’s message but seems to have missed the sarcasm.

During a speech about his Inflation Reduction Act, Biden discussed jobs created at a New Mexico wind manufacturing plant. He then spoke of how “CS Wind broke ground on what will be the world’s largest wind tower manufacturing plant.” That particular plant? Biden had more details on its location, which is in Boebert’s Colorado stomping grounds:

“Coincidentally, a congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, the very quiet Republican lady? It is in her district. She railed against the passage. That is ok, she is welcoming it now.”

Biden: Coincidentally, a congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, the very quiet Republican lady? It is in her district. She railed against the passage. That is ok, she is welcoming it now. pic.twitter.com/YagEsWey4R — Acyn (@Acyn) August 9, 2023

To that, Boebert couldn’t resist responding. “Joe Biden said that I’m a ‘very quiet Republican lady’. Wishful thinking, Joe,” she tweeted. “I’m calling you out every single day and I won’t be getting more quiet about it anytime soon!”

Joe Biden said that I'm a "very quiet Republican lady". Wishful thinking, Joe. I'm calling you out every single day and I won't be getting more quiet about it anytime soon! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 10, 2023

She might have missed the sarcasm, but her responders did not.

Biden doesn’t successfully mock his opponents too often, but he landed a rare zinger here.