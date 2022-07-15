Lauren Boebert won her Colorado primary, meaning that she’ll probably be around in political circles for some time to come. And while gearing up for the November election, she’s releasing her book My American Life, a release that’s been overshadowed by news of her restaurant, Shooters Grill, closing, thereby ending a rootin’ tootin’ tootin era. Along the way to this book’s release, Boebert’s plagued herself with fart jokes and Magic Mike references, but she’s also threatened “exiting things to come,” one of which might be this book?

She’s doing the incremental excerpt release thing, and that’s led to her recounting of her two arrests prior to running for Congress. Unsurprisingly, she’s talking about her arrests and painting them in as positive a light as humanly possible. The first one included talk of searching for a missing employee during a Shooters Grill catering event at the “Country Jam,” where the young woman was being cited for unruly behavior. In response, Boebert got unruly. Via The Independent:

“She was pointing and explaining that her mother was nearby. It seemed odd that the deputy wasn’t allowing the gal to leave. I mean, she’d already been given a citation. The longer the deputy left her there, the more upset the young woman got,” she wrote. The woman went to stand up, and a deputy “aggressively grabbed her and sat her back down.” “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she wrote. “Without hesitation, I started yelling from fifteen yards away and quickly made my way over. I was fired up. It bothered me seeing this young gal being treated so harshly.”

When contacted by The Independent, “The deputies told a slightly different version of events.” That included Boebert allegedly telling everyone in the tent full of drunken, underage detainees that they should all leave because “they hadn’t been read their Miranda Rights.”

The second arrest involves Boebert admitting that she simply didn’t pay driving citations after troopers weren’t impressed when she slid into a ditch while driving after a long day working at Shooters Grill. She admitted in the book that she was arrested in front of her kids, and “This was not a proud mom moment.” While reflecting upon the incident, she seemed to regret not respecting law enforcement more at the time, but once a rooter, always a tooter.

