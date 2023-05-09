Lauren Boebert
Getty Image
Viral

Lauren Boebert, Who Recently Reminded People Of Her GED, Stepped In It When She Went To Town On Student Loans

Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert only just raised the subject of her GED a day ago, and here she is, giving people an opportunity to bring it up against a point that she is attempting to make. That point would be the GOP lawmaker’s comparison of student loans to an already existing comparison of car loans and debt ceiling talks.

This actually isn’t the first time that Boebert has riled up holders of student loans or those who are, for whatever reason, in favor of some student loan forgiveness. In her most recent GED reminder, she had criticized the VP’s public speaking skills, and now, she’s playing the false-equivalence card while pouncing upon White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s aforementioned likening of a car payment to debt ceiling matters.

Jean-Pierre’s point (as shown in the below clip) was that Congress is negotiating a debt ceiling for already-spent money. Boebert decided to hop on it and tweet, “Can we play this clip when they talk about student loans, too?”

Naturally, this is only giving people more of a chance to bring up that GED, which Boebert received a few months before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Boebert has since advocated for eliminating the education department, and she’s also proposed a longer duration for lawmakers to be able to read bills.

On the subject of financial matters, Boebert may not have room to talk, given allegations that she has illegally used campaign contributions to pay rent and utility bills on her now-defunct restaurant, Shooter’s Grill. Additionally, former employees of that establishment have aired grievances that included accusations of Boebert splurging on luxury items while their paychecks reportedly went missing.

With all of that in consideration, people are pushing back at Boebert’s latest student-loan tweet, given the “complicated” nature of student debt, which verges on predatory lending in many instances. As well, users are bringing up that GED and the alleged campaign fund debacle.

And the subject of the debt ceiling continues to loom with hope that lawmakers can come to some type of compromise.

×