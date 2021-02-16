Rifle-toting Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (representing Colorado) has been stirring up a ruckus on Capitol Hill, first by vowing to carry her Glock in the halls of Congress before throwing a hissy fit following the beefing up of metal detector presence after the failed MAGA coup. She was already a controversial figure in her home state, in which she owns a diner called Shooters Grill (actually located in Rifle, Colorado) and has been accused of providing a firearm to a minor staff member. And she’s got a handful of arrests under her belt, according to the Denver Post. And now, Sarah Palin 2.0 believes that she knows who to blame for the rolling blackouts affecting much of the U.S. during this historic ice and snow storm.

The freshman Congresswoman is pointing her trigger pullers at the Green New Deal, a general set of goals that hope to move the globe to net-zero emissions within decades. The “deal” also calls for affordable housing and universal health care, and so much more, like building out smarter power grids, improving transportation emissions in the U.S., and obviously, a whole ton of the deal has yet to be put into effect. Still, Boebert (along with Tucker Carlson, who ranted about the deal) is making it her mission to blame the Left for what’s happening in Texas and beyond.

Boebert isn’t here for the deal and is taking aim at Biden, who hasn’t wholly embraced the New Green Deal and has presented his own plan instead. “Rolling blackouts from ND to TX have turned into lengthy power outages in freezing conditions,” she tweeted. “Biden needs to lift his oil & gas ban as we need reliable energy sources. The Green New Deal was just proven unsustainable as renewables are clearly unreliable.”

Rolling blackouts from ND to TX have turned into lengthy power outages in freezing conditions. Biden needs to lift his oil & gas ban as we need reliable energy sources. The Green New Deal was just proven unsustainable as renewables are clearly unreliable. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 16, 2021

She wasn’t done yet. “You know how you unfreeze frozen windmills?” she sarcastically inquired. “By sending up a helicopter that shoots out chemicals onto the blades. You need fuel for the helicopter. Keep that in mind when thinking how ‘green’ windmills are.”

You know how you unfreeze frozen windmills? By sending up a helicopter that shoots out chemicals onto the blades. You need fuel for the helicopter. Keep that in mind when thinking how “green” windmills are. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 16, 2021

Well, people are throwing this right back at Boebert, especially since Biden’s Interior Secretary hasn’t even been confirmed yet, so perhaps she should be asking what happened during the Trump administration. Also, there’s the issue of how nothing (not even all the fossil fuels in the world, since many power stations are down and/or frozen, despite the presence of oil and gas leases) can stop ice from forming on power lines.

Interior Secretary is not even confirmed yet. Sounds to me like the Trump energy plan was a disaster. — Bert Gilfoyle 😷🏡💻 (@bert_gilfoyle) February 16, 2021

So every tweet is going to be about Biden. Got it. — Stand With Our Sisters (@BaltimoreDave) February 16, 2021

this is what you get when you work three days a week AND don't know much of anything — John Shrader (@johnshrader) February 16, 2021

Congratulations, you took a legitimately terrible event that is not political in the slightest and turned it political just so you could get upset at Biden. BTW, Biden doesn’t support the Green New Deal. He’s said this MULTIPLE times. — Eschero 🥶❄️ (@EscheroOfficial) February 16, 2021

It’s an ICE STORM. That is more supportive of the fight to stop climate change. Please stop. — Leslie (@LDM_tigergirl) February 16, 2021

Ice and snow on power lines, even power created by coal or gas, can cause power outages anywhere and has nothing to do with renewable energy. — Squirrel E Stuff (@SquirrelEstuff) February 16, 2021

Lauren hasn’t yet learned about how batteries can store energy. — Blank blank (@Blankblank79) February 16, 2021