Lauren Boebert Is Being Dragged Over Her Rootin’ Tootin’ Fit About The New Mexico Governor’s 30-Day Ban On Carrying Guns

Lauren Boebert might be MAGA’s unofficial mascot of the Second Amendment. Her love of guns is so infamous that SNL parodied her armed-family Christmas card, and she acted triggered in response. However, Boebert’s pro-gun ways have led to unsavory moments including her posing with a t-shirt that referred to firearms as hole punchers of humans. She also recently trashed a pin that paid tribute to a Uvalde school shooting victim.

Now, Boebert is hopping mad over the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response to a rash of gun violence, particularly against children in her state. Following last week’s road-rage shooting of an 11-year-old boy, Grisham has placed an emergency 30-day ban (largely by suspending Albuquerque’s concealed carry law) on carrying guns in public. Via CNN, there are exceptions to Grisham’s ban, which she put into place with insight from public safety figures in the state:

Under the plan, citizens with carry permits will still be allowed to possess their weapons on private property such as gun ranges and gun stores if the firearm is transported in a locked box or a trigger lock or other mechanism is used to render the gun incapable of being fired, according to the statement.

The order was issued after consultation with public safety officials, including Bernalillo District Attorney Sam Bregman, Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, and former State Police Chief Pete Kassetas.

The order also prohibits firearms on state property, including state buildings and schools, as well as parks and other places where children gather.

As one might expect, Boebert believes that this ban is unnecessary and does nothing to help the situation. “Any ban on firearms doesn’t affect criminals. Because criminals don’t obey laws,” Boebert tweeted. “So what the New Mexico governor is doing will prevent lawful gun owners from protecting themselves against criminal gun users. Never forget: when a Democrat talks about gun control, they really mean PEOPLE control.”

No one is really surprised about Boebert’s stance, but they are calling her out for reasoning and her lack of a suggestion on how to stop gun violence against children. One user concluded, “Newsflash: Every law gets broken, so you’re calling for a nation without laws.” And the head shaking continued from there.

(Via CNN)

