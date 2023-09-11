Lauren Boebert might be MAGA’s unofficial mascot of the Second Amendment. Her love of guns is so infamous that SNL parodied her armed-family Christmas card, and she acted triggered in response. However, Boebert’s pro-gun ways have led to unsavory moments including her posing with a t-shirt that referred to firearms as hole punchers of humans. She also recently trashed a pin that paid tribute to a Uvalde school shooting victim.

Now, Boebert is hopping mad over the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response to a rash of gun violence, particularly against children in her state. Following last week’s road-rage shooting of an 11-year-old boy, Grisham has placed an emergency 30-day ban (largely by suspending Albuquerque’s concealed carry law) on carrying guns in public. Via CNN, there are exceptions to Grisham’s ban, which she put into place with insight from public safety figures in the state:

Under the plan, citizens with carry permits will still be allowed to possess their weapons on private property such as gun ranges and gun stores if the firearm is transported in a locked box or a trigger lock or other mechanism is used to render the gun incapable of being fired, according to the statement. The order was issued after consultation with public safety officials, including Bernalillo District Attorney Sam Bregman, Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, and former State Police Chief Pete Kassetas. The order also prohibits firearms on state property, including state buildings and schools, as well as parks and other places where children gather.

As one might expect, Boebert believes that this ban is unnecessary and does nothing to help the situation. “Any ban on firearms doesn’t affect criminals. Because criminals don’t obey laws,” Boebert tweeted. “So what the New Mexico governor is doing will prevent lawful gun owners from protecting themselves against criminal gun users. Never forget: when a Democrat talks about gun control, they really mean PEOPLE control.”

Any ban on firearms doesn’t affect criminals. Because criminals don’t obey laws. So what the New Mexico governor is doing will prevent lawful gun owners from protecting themselves against criminal gun users. Never forget: when a Democrat talks about gun control, they really… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 10, 2023

No one is really surprised about Boebert’s stance, but they are calling her out for reasoning and her lack of a suggestion on how to stop gun violence against children. One user concluded, “Newsflash: Every law gets broken, so you’re calling for a nation without laws.” And the head shaking continued from there.

Wait, so laws which get broken shouldn't be laws since criminals broke them? Newsflash: Every law gets broken, so you're calling for a nation without laws. — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) September 10, 2023

Can you present your plan for stopping American children from being shot in the face while learning the periodic table? …while people go to the movies? …the mall? …church? …out to eat? …buy a car? …go camping? …shopping for back to school clothes? Let us… — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) September 10, 2023

ANY ban on ANYTHING doesn’t affect criminals, you wilted cabbage. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) September 10, 2023

"We cannot do anything to stop criminals, because criminals are gonna be criminals, so why do anything?" — Lauren Boebert, basically. — Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to AI (@enuminous) September 10, 2023

You know, school shootings aren’t always committed by criminals. They can happen due to a number of reasons, what is your plan to help bring them down or you just don’t give a damn? — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) September 11, 2023

If only you cared as much about children as you care about guns. The last 25 mass shootings the shooters had legally purchased weapons and no criminal record. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 11, 2023

Lawlessness is a gift to criminals.

As a gun owner. I agree that it is too easy to get a gun. — Corey Hardin (@coreyjames92) September 10, 2023

