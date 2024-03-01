Sorry to everyone who practiced smooching on their Jack and Rose from Titanic poster (what, just me?), but Leonardo DiCaprio might not be the world’s greatest kisser.

In an interview with the Dutch edition of Playboy, model Hieke Konings discussed her night at a club with the Oscar-winning actor. “It was in a secret club in LA, one of those clubs where you can only get in by invitation,” she said, according to Page Six. “I saw him sitting there in his black hoodie and black cap, and we made eye contact.” Konings claims DiCaprio’s manager approached her “less than a minute later” and said he wanted to talk to her.

Konings admitted she put the moves on DiCaprio, which led to their purported smooch session. “We kissed for a while, and then he asked me to come home with him,” she claimed. “I said no. He reacted very shocked. Of course he wasn’t used to it. When I said I didn’t know him well enough, he responded sweetly, ‘I respect that.’ Whereupon he turned to another girl and took her home!”

Konings described Leo as an “OK” kisser, but “definitely not the best.” She continued, “I had heard from other girls that he could be very strange. For example, one friend said he kept his earphones in during sex because he didn’t want to hear her — and another said he even put a pillow on her head.”

Instead of going home with DiCaprio, who she called “too weird and too old,” how did Konings end her night? “I went home, ordered McDonald’s, and called my mom,” she said. The next time you’re talking to your folks while eating a Big Mac in the car, remember: Playboy models, they’re just like us.

