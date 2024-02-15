It’s Valentine’s Day and how are you celebrating? If you a certain former president, you’re sending your wife a weird all-caps message complaining about all your legal woes, which you also use to raise money off your sometimes cash-strapped fans. Speaking of Donald Trump, he received his own Valentine’s Day message, and from an unlikely source: one of the many people prosecuting him.

Roses are red. Violets are blue. No one is above the law. Even when you think the rules don’t apply to you. Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️ — Tish James (@TishJames) February 14, 2024

Per Raw Story, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who’s taken Trump to court after accusing his business of decades of fraud, took to Twitter/X Wednesday to wish him a beautiful holiday:

Roses are red.

Violets are blue.

No one is above the law. Even when you think the rules don’t apply to you.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Aw, sweet! The message is timely: A final ruling is soon expected in Trump’s civil fraud trial, which ended in January. Last fall the judge presiding over the case issued a partial summary judgment ruling that Trump and his top associates had grossly inflated the value of their assets, in an attempt to obtain more favorable loans and terms from lenders. James is asking for $370 million and for Trump to be permanently banned from doing business in his hometown of New York City.

Obviously Trump has not liked that one bit, and he’s repeatedly singled out James for social media abuse. One recent example came on Saturday, when he called her a “lunatic.” Perhaps his opinion of her has changed after she sent him a cute little message for V-Day.

(Via Raw Story)