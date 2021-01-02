They were called his “Elite Strike Force” — the all-star legal team who sought to overturn the 2020 election, allowing their employer, Donald J. Trump, to stay in office for four more years. But not only was there no proof of malfeasance, the lawyers have proven to be bumbling stooges. Rudy Giuliani has borne the brunt of public mockery, but L. Lin Wood hasn’t exactly been laying low. Last month he actually told Georgian Republicans not to vote in the upcoming Senate runoff, which could cost Mitch McConnell his Majority Leader position. Now Wood is calling for the execution of outgoing vice president Mike Pence.

(2) We have also learned that the Globalists like George Soros & the Elitists like Bill Gates were involved. CIA too (no surprise – military industrial complex). It all seemed so clear we overlooked one of the main participants in the theft of the election: THE REPUBLICANS. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

(3) These groups aspire to the goals of Communism. A ruling elite & an oppressed class of people who exist to serve those in power. When arrests for treason begin, put Chief Justice John Roberts, VP Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence, & Mitch McConnell @senatemajldr at top of list. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

In a trio of tweets, Wood — who rose to prominence by defending Richard Jewell, the rent-a-cop wrongly accused of the terrorist bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics — turned his ire not on Democrats but on Republicans, who he accused of conspiring with “Globalists,” George Soros, the Chinese Communist Party, and “other foreign countries.” Wood has regularly promoted conspiracy theories, so this wasn’t new for him.

However, Wood soon went next level. When replying to someone with the handle “American Dawg,” who questioned his reasoning, the attorney doubled down, saying Pence should face a “firing squad.”

If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

Wood’s comments were roundly mocked and condemned on social media.

Sounds real normal and totally not insane. https://t.co/PaHnXtJPu4 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 1, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: The disturbed man below has been in "regular" contact with the President of the United States, according to major media—and here he is envisioning and encouraging a scenario in which Vice President Pence is arrested, interrogated, charged with treason and executed. https://t.co/yYBTSRqiiW — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 1, 2021

Dear Trumpsters—See how absolutely nuts your Trump legal team is? Oh that’s right, you don’t care. Fortunately a large sane majority in America does. https://t.co/i1gLsV8WoH — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 2, 2021

Even Jenna Ellis, fellow “Elite Strike Force” member, distanced herself from her colleague.

To be clear: I do not support the statements from Attorney Lin Wood. I support the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 2, 2021

But Ellis’ attempts to disavow herself from one of her deranged coworkers was also met with derision.

Disavowed by the traffic lawyer. 🎄 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 2, 2021

Even her attempt to clap back failed miserably.

You’re five years younger than I am. Five years doesn’t equal double just incase you’re interested in math. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 2, 2021

In any case, maybe holding a press conference at a random landscaping company or having melting goo run down the side of your face isn’t as bad as publicly calling for the death of an elected official.

