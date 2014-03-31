These Terry Richardson Photos Of Lindsay Lohan Are Every Pervert Hipster's Fantasy

When the Center for Disease Control is bombarded with phone calls from thousands of victims of a new breed of STD in a week, they’ll have Terry Richardson to thank. The too-tight skinny jeans of people invited Lindsay Lohan to his studio for a new photo shoot on Terry’s Diary, and we must admit, she looks rather pretty, if slightly ridiculous. Whether that’s because she’s past the worst of her troubles or because she got rid of all her bad voodoo when she destroyed a car with Billy Eichner is beside the point. Just be happy that you weren’t in California when Terry met Lindsay. And if you were, you might want to go to the doctor ASAP.
Hm, that last one looks familiar.
Ooohhh baby, that’s a rip-off.
For as pervvy as we know Richardson is, this pics are surprisingly boring.
the lack of lollipop disappointed me
Not a single nipple in the bunch.
Fuck Terry Richardson and anybody that loves him.
Can someone finally castrate Terry Richardson ?
won’t be long until she’s making really bad porn.
Credit where it’s due, the “too-tight skinny jeans of people” line was top notch. #Kurpd
Terry’s stuff is hit or miss with me (and as a photographer, I’m appalled by how he and his assistants peer pressure models into “having fun with Uncle Terry”), but I really, really like that first shot after the banner.
Terry Richardson creeps me out, but I really like boobs. You see my problem?