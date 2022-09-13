Senator Lindsey Graham has been getting ripped apart on social media after a report in the Washington Post revealed that he planned to introduce an aggressive abortion ban. Graham’s move goes against the Republican talking point that abortion access would be left to the states in the aftermath of Roe V. Wade being overturned.

On Tuesday morning, Graham’s official senate website revealed the text of the bill, which would ban abortion after 15 weeks, according to Politico reporter Alice Miranda Ollstein. It also includes strict guidelines for exemptions in the case of rape and the life of the mother:

“The text of Graham’s bill just dropped. It bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. His previous versions of the bill set the limit at 20 weeks. The bill has exemptions for cases of rape (including statutory rape), incest and when ‘necessary to save the life of a pregnant woman.’ That life exemption notes that it doesn’t apply to ‘psychological or emotional conditions.’ The rape exemption also requires the patient to prove they obtained medical treatment or counseling or reported it to law enforcement at least 48hrs before the abortion.”

You can watch Graham introduce the bill below:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a longtime champion of states' rights, announces he is introducing federal legislation to ban abortion after 15 weeks — with exceptions only in the case of rape, incest, or life of the mother. pic.twitter.com/rAkR1qNLhy — The Recount (@therecount) September 13, 2022

Prior to Graham’s abortion ban being formally introduced, the South Carolina was getting ripped apart on social media for attempting to restrict women’s rights. He was also roasted for rallying Democratic voters who have shown that that will show up to defeat Republicans at the polls when abortion access is on the line.

The total number of women registering to vote in KS, PA, OH, OK, FL, NC, ID, AL, NM, and ME rose by 35% this summer. Women will lead the charge in fighting back against the MAGA autocratic movement in November. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 12, 2022

You can see more reactions to Lindsay Graham’s nationwide abortion ban below:

They’re announcing a national abortion ban AND they’re making Lindsey Graham the face of it?! Did a Democrat come up with this? — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) September 13, 2022

So this was never about states rights, huh? pic.twitter.com/BtMje9BiFS — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 13, 2022

Never married, no kids having, 64 year old Lindsey Graham proposing a nationwide abortion ban *right now -tells me there’s extra bad news about to come out he’s trying to distract from. — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) September 13, 2022

Republicans are now coming after the right to abortion at the federal level. Overturning Roe was never about giving power back to states — it was about controlling our bodies and our personal autonomy. We cannot let this happen.https://t.co/jIuqYdsyTM — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 13, 2022

Few people have morally collapsed the way @LindseyGrahamSC has morally collapsed. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 13, 2022

Trust me: Lindsey Graham’s plan to remind us that Republicans took away women’s right to control our own bodies is not going to go the way he thinks it is. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) September 13, 2022

Lindsey Graham is lying to the whole nation He’s introducing a national abortion ban calling 15 weeks a late term abortion Pregnancy is 40 weeks. 15 is NOT late “Late-term” abortion is just as FAKE as “pro-life” “Late-term” is a scam designed to smear women Don’t fall for it — Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 13, 2022

Today is the first day Lindsey Graham has wanted to screw women (albeit only out of their rights).https://t.co/7ZaZZCcDaG — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 13, 2022

I don't understand the Republican strategy. Many of their candidates are already rolling back their extreme stances on abortion after getting clobbered in recent races. Now Lindsey Graham and them are introducing a NATIONWIDE abortion ban. Are they trying to lose? — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 13, 2022

(Having my period) I wish Senator Lindsay Graham were here right now — Erin electric cord of liberty Ryan (@morninggloria) September 13, 2022

