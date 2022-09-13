Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham Got Ripped Apart For Introducing A National Abortion Ban That Betrays The GOP Narrative Of ‘Leaving It Up To The States’

Senator Lindsey Graham has been getting ripped apart on social media after a report in the Washington Post revealed that he planned to introduce an aggressive abortion ban. Graham’s move goes against the Republican talking point that abortion access would be left to the states in the aftermath of Roe V. Wade being overturned.

On Tuesday morning, Graham’s official senate website revealed the text of the bill, which would ban abortion after 15 weeks, according to Politico reporter Alice Miranda Ollstein. It also includes strict guidelines for exemptions in the case of rape and the life of the mother:

“The text of Graham’s bill just dropped. It bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. His previous versions of the bill set the limit at 20 weeks. The bill has exemptions for cases of rape (including statutory rape), incest and when ‘necessary to save the life of a pregnant woman.’ That life exemption notes that it doesn’t apply to ‘psychological or emotional conditions.’ The rape exemption also requires the patient to prove they obtained medical treatment or counseling or reported it to law enforcement at least 48hrs before the abortion.”

You can watch Graham introduce the bill below:

Prior to Graham’s abortion ban being formally introduced, the South Carolina was getting ripped apart on social media for attempting to restrict women’s rights. He was also roasted for rallying Democratic voters who have shown that that will show up to defeat Republicans at the polls when abortion access is on the line.

You can see more reactions to Lindsay Graham’s nationwide abortion ban below:

