On Sunday, the day before Tucker Carlson debuted his multi-part “documentary” series attempting to whitewash the Capitol riot, The Washington Post dropped an epic, thorough investigative report on Jan. 6. Some of it had long been known. Other intel was new. Among the latter is a bit concerning Lindsey Graham. The South Carolina senator and “freeloader” has since come back around on disgraced former president Donald Trump, who helped incite the tragic melee. But on that fateful day, he was adamant that police take care of the invading Trump supporters.

As per the report, Graham — who was known to mock Trump behind his back — was furious that the Senate and House were being evacuated by Capitol police. But he had an idea. Furious, he began yelling at the Senate sergeant-at-arms. “What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You’ve got guns. Use them,” he said. “We give you guns for a reason,” he added. “Use them.”

That’s not what happened. Police were overwhelmed by the number and the ferocity of the Trump supporters who broke through barriers and windows, threatening the lives of all inside. Only one invading Trump supporter, Ashlii Babbitt was shot. Trumpists have since tried to turn her into a martyr, some even comparing her to George Floyd.

Graham was also one of a number of Republican leaders who attempted to reach out to Trump, to demand that he instruct his supporters to back off. He only got as far as Ivanka, who was also trying, without much success, to talk some sense into her father.

“You need to get these people out of here,” Graham told Ivanka. “This thing is going south. This is not good. You’re going to have to tell these people to stand down. Stand down.”

Instead, Trump spent over three hours doing nothing while his fan base ran amok. And as many of them are facing jail time, he again is doing nothing.

(Via The Post)