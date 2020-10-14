Lindsey Graham’s days as a U.S. Senator from South Carolina could very well be numbered, as hard as that would have been to believe a few years ago. He seems to know he’s out and recently pleaded with Fox News viewers to send him campaign donations. That spectacle was followed by his Democratic opponent, Jamie Harrison, raising $57 million (and in the process, breaking a congressional fundraising record) in an effort to unseat Graham, who’s been under fire for his (arguably hypocritical) tactics to fill Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s Supreme Court seat so swiftly and before the election.

Graham’s only made it worse for himself over the past week. First, he made the bizarre comment that Black people “can go anywhere in [South Carolina. You just need to be conservative, not liberal.” Then he refused to take a COVID test ahead of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing, where he posed this question on Wednesday:

“One of the reasons you can say with confidence that you think Brown vs. Board of Education is ‘super precedent’ is you’re not aware of any effort to go back to the good old days of segregation by a legislative body, is that correct?”

Graham to Barrett: "One of the reasons you can say with confidence that you think Brown vs. Board of Education is 'super precedent' is you're not aware of any effort to go back to the good old days of segregation by a legislative body, is that correct?" https://t.co/CryBVMyqaY pic.twitter.com/MthqQzqrRd — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 14, 2020

Did Graham realize that it’s never a good look to say “the good old days of segregation,” and that sets him up for people believing that he, in fact, yearns for those days? No one knows the answer to that question, but Graham later told reporters (via Vox’s Aaron Rupar that he was speaking with “deep sarcasm.” Perhaps he’s actually trying to get voted out of office, and a lot of people on Twitter wouldn’t be sad to see him go, from the sound of their reactions.

November 3 is coming up fast, so it might be time for Graham to cut the sarcasm.