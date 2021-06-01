In an aggressive and controversial push to secure more aid for Israel, Senator Lindsey Graham is facing intense backlash on social media as people bring up his resistance to much-needed aid for American citicizens throughout the pandemic. Graham recently met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and he touted the meeting on Twitter, where the senator attempted to push the “More for Israel” slogan on Memorial Day.

Great meeting this morning in Jerusalem with @IsraeliPM Netanyahu. 'More for Israel' to help protect and defend from Hamas rocket attacks. pic.twitter.com/1eW112lw9W — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 31, 2021

On Tuesday morning, Graham took his pro-Israel campaign to Fox News audience and proceeded to hype up the threat of attacks from Hamas. “The people trying to destroy the state of Israel would kill you if they could,” Graham said. “The more people that try to destroy Israel, the more Hamas tries to destroy Israel, the more Iran tries to destroy Israel, the more aid that the United States will provide to Israel.”

“I hope every American watching and listening to Fox & Friends understands that the people trying to destroy the state of Israel would kill you if they could.” —Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) from Israeli military base pic.twitter.com/WD2HX5Fkky — The Recount (@therecount) June 1, 2021

For his efforts, Netanyahu has publicly praised Graham for his pro-Israel campaign. “No one has done more for Israel than you, Senator Lindsey Graham, stalwart champion of our alliance and we have no better friend,” the prime minister said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

However, on top of the already sensitive nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Graham is receiving increased blowback for fighting aggressively for Israeli aid despite spending the past year either delaying or outright voting against such pandemic relief efforts as stimulus payments, expanded unemployment insurance, and universal healthcare. Like most Republicans, Graham is against government spending, but that ideology seems to have gone out the window when it comes to Israel.

Question why are my tax dollars going to Israel, they have universal healthcare for all citizens and yet we cannot afford it? Oh, Israel allows abortion under their universal healthcare, care to explain why they need our help? — JeanneD 🐘 (@JeanneSofia) May 31, 2021

As soon as you ensure Americans can have the same or better health care than Israel – why do they have free access off US taxpayer (my) money when Americans pay exorbitant costs or have to go without. Your priorities are and always have been WRONG for Americans! — KL Cole (@kl_cole) June 1, 2021

@LindseyGrahamSC @GOP @LeaderMcConnell @POTUS @VP No more money of any kind to #Israel. They have Universal Health care, they have universal education, they tried to start a war with IRAN. Let them fight their damned battles. https://t.co/6YDwo7oGIt — JS-Success 🌊 Rerum cognoscere causas #JoeKamila20 (@KriTims1) May 31, 2021

Are you out there shilling for Israel while voting against stimulus checks for Americans? WTF Republican Party? — joe mamma (@joemamm48777988) June 1, 2021

Shouldn’t we provide health insurance and fund social security benefits for Americans before sending Israel enough of our tax money to create a socialist system for Israel? @LindseyGrahamSC — John P Public (@JohnypPublic) June 1, 2021

