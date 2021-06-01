Getty Image
Lindsey Graham Calling For More Aid For Israel After Fighting Against Universal Healthcare And Stimulus Payments Is Not Sitting Well With Some

In an aggressive and controversial push to secure more aid for Israel, Senator Lindsey Graham is facing intense backlash on social media as people bring up his resistance to much-needed aid for American citicizens throughout the pandemic. Graham recently met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and he touted the meeting on Twitter, where the senator attempted to push the “More for Israel” slogan on Memorial Day.

On Tuesday morning, Graham took his pro-Israel campaign to Fox News audience and proceeded to hype up the threat of attacks from Hamas. “The people trying to destroy the state of Israel would kill you if they could,” Graham said. “The more people that try to destroy Israel, the more Hamas tries to destroy Israel, the more Iran tries to destroy Israel, the more aid that the United States will provide to Israel.”

For his efforts, Netanyahu has publicly praised Graham for his pro-Israel campaign. “No one has done more for Israel than you, Senator Lindsey Graham, stalwart champion of our alliance and we have no better friend,” the prime minister said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

However, on top of the already sensitive nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Graham is receiving increased blowback for fighting aggressively for Israeli aid despite spending the past year either delaying or outright voting against such pandemic relief efforts as stimulus payments, expanded unemployment insurance, and universal healthcare. Like most Republicans, Graham is against government spending, but that ideology seems to have gone out the window when it comes to Israel.

(Via Lindsey Graham on Twitter)

