Depending on what day of the week it is, Senator Lindsey Graham is either Donald Trump’s closest friend or biggest critic.

Case in point: this latest account of the South Carolina Republican’s reaction to Trump’s claims of voter fraud, published in the soon-to-be-released expose by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. According to a preview of the upcoming book, Graham was initially consulted about the legitimacy of Trump’s legal claims should his election tampering conspiracy theories make it to the higher courts. Graham reportedly met with Trump’s former attorney Rudy Guiliani just a few days before the insurrection on Jan. 6th, where he demanded evidence of mass voter fraud, evidence Guiliani wasn’t able to convincingly provide.

“Give me some names,” Graham reportedly pressed Guiliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. “You need to put it in writing. You need to show me the evidence.”

When Trump’s legal team did hand over evidence — in the form of questionable memos deemed “inconsistent” and “sloppy” by Graham’s own lawyer — the GOP leader delivered a damning assessment of Trump’s argument. He was reportedly quoted as saying the claims were “suitable for third grade.”

Of course, as nice as it is to see Trump’s henchmen turn on him once he’s been removed from power, it’s probably best not to praise Graham’s momentary change of heart, considering how the fairweather politician is firmly back on the side of Team Trump and actively helping him to launch future political campaigns. Instead, it’s worth noting how all these GOP Trump diehards secretly hate the guy they’re simping for.

(Via Washington Post)