Breaking news: Liz Cheney thinks Ted Cruz is a p**sy. On Tuesday, as Insider notes, the Texas senator—and former favorite punching bag of Donald Trump—appeared on Fox News to chat with Sean Hannity about a range of topics, including his issues with Cheney, who he accused of having “Trump derangement syndrome.” According to Cruz:

I’ve always liked [Cheney]. I haven’t agreed with her on everything—I think she’s a bit too eager to send in the Marines and to invade countries all over the planet—but I’ve always liked her, and I think she falls into the category of people who Donald Trump just broke, just shattered. She hates Donald Trump so much that it just has overridden everything in her system. She’s lashing out at Trump and Republicans and everything, and she’s become a Democrat, and it’s sad to watch what has happened. It is Trump derangement syndrome.

Cheney took issue with basically every word that came out of Cruz’s mouth, and shot back at her fellow Republican on Wednesday. In a conversation with CNN’s Melanie Zanona, Cheney suggested that Cruz had it all backwards. “Trump broke Ted Cruz,” Cheney said. “A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”

There’s no denying that Cruz made a 180° turnaround on Trump. For those who have blocked out much of 2016, Cheney was referring to the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, when Trump and Cruz regularly exchanged barbs, with Cruz once remarking that “I don’t know anyone who would be comfortable with someone who behaves this way having his finger on the button. I mean, we’re liable to wake up one morning, and Donald, if he were president, would have nuked Denmark.” But Trump took the low ground when it came to throwing bombs Cruz’s way, going so far as to call Cruz’s wife, Heidi, ugly and suggest that his dad had something to do with JFK’s assassination. But fast forward just a couple of months and there was Cruz, exalting the man who had insulted his family members.

Had a great dinner tonight with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. He’s in great spirits! We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OdtUBxHGSn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 5, 2021

It’s doubtful this will be the last we hear on the topic from Cheney, or the man currently picking a fight with a Muppet.

