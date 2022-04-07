While no one ever wants to kick a man when he’s really down—or witness someone else do it—all bets are off when it comes to Rudy Giuliani, who has been in a permanently prostrate position for some time now… beginning at the exact moment the former New York City Mayor decided to become the world’s loudest cheerleader for Donald Trump and The Big Lie.

As if being sued for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems—a sum that would take him 4 million Cameo videos to pay off—weren’t bad enough, the man who was formerly known as “America’s Mayor” and was named TIME’s Person of the Year in 2001, has become a cautionary tale for bad actors in politics. As Mediaite reports, this default disdain was on full display on the House floor on Wednesday, where members voted to hold former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt for defying subpoenas sent to them by the January 6th House Select Committee (yep, the same event where Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to heckle Jamie Raskin, only to feel his wrath). But Giuliani inadvertently became the bigger story when Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice-chair, just casually torched him from the House floor like he was a Fox News Christmas tree to make a point about the ridiculousness of Trump & co.’s stolen election claims:

“The election claims made by Donald Trump were so frivolous and so unfounded that the president’s lead lawyer did not just lose these cases, he lost his license to practice law. “The New York Supreme Court found, quote, ‘There is uncontroverted evidence that Mr. Giuliani communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020.’”

Cheney: The election claims made by Donald Trump were so frivolous and so unfounded that the President’s lead lawyer did not just lose these cases, he lost his license to practice law… pic.twitter.com/vwHpetQl4V — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2022

Cheney’s brutal takedown didn’t end with Giuliani, however. In her final remarks to her fellow lawmakers, she suggested that, “Those in this chamber who continue to embrace the former president and his dangerous and destructive lies ought to take a good hard look at themselves. At a moment of real danger to our republic, when the need for fidelity to our Constitution is paramount, they have abandoned their oaths in order to perform for Donald Trump. That will be their legacy.”

Meanwhile, Cheney’s ability to verbally eviscerate members of the MAGA crime family as nonchalantly as if she were ordering a latte at Starbucks will undoubtedly be remembered as part of her own legacy.

(Via Mediaite)