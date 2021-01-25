Dominion Voting Systems is hopping (and justifiably) mad about the collateral damage from the Trump campaign’s damaging election fraud conspiracy claims. And as a member of Trump’s so-called “Elite Strike Force,” Rudy Giuliani is the latest to be slapped with a $1.3 billion lawsuit over his part in spreading the “Big Lie,” within which he accused Dominion of switching votes in favor of Joe Biden, and that’s caused “irreparable harm” to the company. This lawsuit follows Dominion suing wacky Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for a whopping $1.3 billion and a threat to sue the MyPillow guy, Mike Lindell, although he keeps daring them to pull the trigger while continuing to spread seditious lies. The MyPillow guy really should stop doing that now, since that Bed, Bath & Beyond money isn’t rolling in anymore.

As for Rudy, he’s certainly been a ringleader during this hot mess. He famously spread lies during Total Landscaping farce, and filed lawsuits in endless states in an effort to swing the election (which Trump did lose) to Trump. Dominion’s accusing Giuliani of pushing his baseless claims to “financially enrich himself” in the present and future, and here’s more from CNBC:

The lawsuit seeks more than $1.3 billion in compensatory and punitive damages. Dominion said in a 107-page legal complaint that its employees have been stalked, harassed and threatened as a “direct, foreseeable, and intentional result” of Giuliani’s “viral disinformation campaign.“ Giuliani “actively propagated disinformation to purposefully mislead voters,” Dominion CEO John Poulos said in a statement. “Because Giuliani and others incessantly repeated the false claims about my company on a range of media platforms, some of our own family and friends are among the Americans who were duped.”

It’s the latest turn in the wild saga of America’s (Former) Mayor. Not only there the Total Landscaping mess, but he oozed goo during a press conference and probably passed gas in public. All of this happened after he unwittingly co-starred in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and after all of that, Trump apparently decided not to pay him that rumored $20,000 per day legal fee. What a hot mess, and as user Clue Heywood notes on Twitter, this has been a “legendary unraveling” for the ages.

Take a moment today and think about the three month run that Rudy Giuliani has been on, starting from Borat's daughter in late October to getting sued for $1.3 Billion now, and everything in between. Just a legendary unraveling.

