Liz Cheney has always been an unlikely ally of the Democratic party. Before she turned on him over the Jan. 6 riot, the former Wyoming GOP representative — and, don’t forget, daughter of Dick freakin’ Cheney — voted with Donald Trump 92.9% of the time. She doesn’t hold many positions progressives would share. But she sacrificed her House seat to help make the public aware of the dangers of re-electing Trump (and gloating when his cronies crash and burn). She also has an enjoyably grim take on modern politics.

As per The Washington Post, Cheney spoke at the 92nd St Y in Manhattan on Monday night, where she threw in her two cents on the idea of Trump returning to the White House after losing in 2020.

“Look, I think that the country right now faces hugely challenging and fundamentally important issues,” Cheney told the crowd. “And what we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots.”

Granted, even though she was talking about Trump, she didn’t name the other “idiots” that made her use the plural version of the term. She could have been intimating both sides of the aisle elect dolts. But she went on to suggest she’s not calling out both sides.

“And so, I don’t look at it through the lens of, is this what I should do or what I shouldn’t do,” she said. “I look at it through the lens of, how do we elect serious people? And I think electing serious people can’t be partisan.”

Saying that it’s “partisan” to elect serious people implies that Cheney thinks that right now, it’s not her longtime party that’s doing that.

Cheney then dug in deeper into her animosity towards the current GOP presidential primary frontrunner, who has other fish to fry beyond his third campaign.

“You know, because of the situation that we’re in,” Cheney said, “where we have a major-party candidate who’s trying to unravel our democracy — and I don’t say that lightly — we have to think about, all right, what kinds of alliances are necessary to defeat him, and those are the alliances we’ve got to build across party lines.” She added that she is “not going to do anything that would help Donald Trump.”