On Friday, social media suddenly and violently became aware of the existence of Loqueesha, a forthcoming indie comedy about a cash-strapped white man (played by the film’s writer/director Jeremy Saville) who becomes a radio star by pretending to be a black women. It…did not go over well.

This will definitely go over well in 2019. pic.twitter.com/UgaNE77p5T — No Context Sean Mulvihill (@NotSPMulvihill) May 10, 2019

The movie, set to arrive on July 12, was introduced via a press release touting the film’s, shall we say, potentially problematic premise. The press release promises that the film “deftly” navigates “the prevalent themes of race and gender in our culture,” and that it “reminds us that, in the end, our personal truth is all that matters. Well, that and a good laugh.”

Accompanying the text was a photo, in which its lead actor stands in front of a microphone while both hands hold a bisected decapitated head of a black woman, somewhat reminiscent of the classic “get ready for a surprise!” scene from the original Total Recall.

A trailer, which you can watch above, also dropped, just to prove Loqueesha isn’t an elaborate, devastating joke about hubristic white people who maybe shouldn’t feel so comfortable talking publicly about race in America.

The film appears to be a Hollywood calling card from its auteur-star, a longtime actor and comic who biggest credit is a single episode of Modern Family. He’s also made a handful of shorts, a comedy TV show that doesn’t appear to have been picked up, and a feature, from 2012, called The Test, in which he played a man who, as per the IMDb description, puts his “unwitting bride-to-be through a series of increasingly bizarre ‘stress tests’ to see if she’s worthy of marriage.”