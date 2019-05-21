Getty Image

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the 19-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly wants to return to University of Southern California in the wake of the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal that has both of her parents looking at up to 40 years in prison. Since the scam broke wide open, both she and her sister Isabella Rose Giannulli, 20, have had their academic statuses put on hold while the university conducts an internal investigation.

USC said in a statement back in April that any students believed to be associated with the admissions scheme have had holds placed on their accounts, which prevents them from “registering for classes (until they have agreed to participate in the review of their case), withdrawing from the university, or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review.”

With her status in limbo, Olivia Jade is hoping that the university will consider letting her back in, even though she didn’t really seem to want to be there in the first place: