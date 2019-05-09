Lori Loughlin Is Reportedly Very Confident That She And Her Husband ‘Won’t Be Found Guilty’

05.09.19

Olivia Jade may be living her best life admd her parents’ ongoing college admissions scandal, but that doesn’t mean that Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are having the exact opposite experience. On the contrary, for according to a new report from People magazine, sources familiar with the family’s legal battle during the “Operation Varsity Blues” fallout indicate the power couple is confident they won’t be found guilty once they go to trial.

Per People‘s report:

“The more that [the attorneys] look at the alleged evidence against them, the better they feel about the case,” says the source. “Everyone is feeling more and more confident that this could end well for them.”

The insider, who speaks with the family regularly, tells People that Loughlin wants to put the entire case behind her. “A trial drags things out,” says the source, “and she would like to move forward, which she can’t do until it goes to trial. But still, she feels like she’s got a valid defense, and that when all the evidence comes out, that she won’t be found guilty.”

Loughlin’s newfound confidence pales in comparison to her initial reactions to the charges and subsequent arrest. She and her husband were reportedly angry that their reputation had been so sullied. What’s more, the Full House actress apparently thought prosecutors were bluffing when they laid out a case that included possible jail time for her and her husband.

