Getty Image

It’s been 28 years since the release of one of the most watched and most beloved Christmas movies of all time, Home Alone. The film, which spawned four sequels (one of which, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, starred Culkin) made Culkin the most popular child actor of the early ’90s and indisputably one of the most popular child actors of all time.

However, Culkin’s acting career has faded into the background since 1994’s Ri¢hie Ri¢h, and while the actor has maintained a low profile over the last 14 years, he occasionally resurfaces, as he did in a music video for his pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band, the time he was spotted wearing a meta-Ryan Gosling T-Shirt, and that he made out with Har Mar Superstar in a dive bar in Montana.

The truth is, Macaulay Culkin — who is now 38 years old — basically walked away from acting in 1994 after the divorce of his parents. After their divorce, Culkin — who never got along with his father, who he calls physically and emotionally abusive — was able to remove his parents names from his bank accounts through emancipation, meaning that Culkin would be able to inherit his own money when he turned 18 years old. It also allowed the 14-year-old Culkin to have a fairly normal high-school experience. “I just wanted to get laid and smoke pot,” he told Marc Maron on his podcast earlier this year. (Culkin remains estranged from his father, to this day).