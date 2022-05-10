Madison Cawthorn is trying to get ahead of yet another scandal as the North Carolina congressman continues to see his dirty laundry routinely aired in public. This time around, Cawthorn says Politico is planning to roll out a “hit piece” about him, and he wants everyone to know he’s totally not bothered by it, bro. Should be fun!

Here’s what Cawthorn wrote on Twitter because he’s definitely not at all worried about this:

A Politico reporter is writing a hit piece on me. (boring) Here’s some of the tweets he’s liked about me over the last few days: 1. I’m “Living (my) life with hate and intolerance”

2. I’m “a terrible member of Congress” Can’t wait for this totally unbiased article to drop!

A Politico reporter is writing a hit piece on me. (boring) Here's some of the tweets he's liked about me over the last few days: 1. I'm "Living (my) life with hate and intolerance"

2. I'm "a terrible member of Congress" Can't wait for this totally unbiased article to drop! pic.twitter.com/uO7Ug5Cnfy — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 10, 2022

Given the highly embarrassing nature of the last two leaks, which featured videos of Cawthorn having his crotch grabbed by his male cousin and humping another man, people aren’t exactly buying Cawthorn’s claim that he’s not worried about the pending Politico piece. They are, however, getting the popcorn ready because, unlike Cawthorn, the new revelations are sure to be entertaining for them.

You can see some of the reactions below:

it's called Karma and it's spell "fuck around and find out!" https://t.co/rvL01xFVMx pic.twitter.com/KNTtVOljGR — Natália, i am an army of one! (@Natlia71526127) May 10, 2022

We don’t care about any of that, but are there more pictures and videos? pic.twitter.com/H39aVujdHW — KathyHilton’sBagIsProChoiceⓋ🌻 (@Elepitts1997) May 10, 2022

So basically, everything in said article will be true. pic.twitter.com/O3RjIxv3uf — C.T. (@Me_llamo_Catz) May 10, 2022

I can’t wait for your fire mixtape to drop — synthdaddy.eth (@robtswthrayguns) May 10, 2022

Thanks for the heads up. 🤣😂🤣 — Science Matters 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@trustscience92) May 10, 2022

Is it really a “hit piece” if the contents are factual? pic.twitter.com/ohOY5T7OIP — Bernadette Klaus (she/her) (@NoxTana) May 10, 2022

You sound totally chill and not at all panicked about this, my dude. https://t.co/3eQmIlR1fd — Red (@Redpainter1) May 10, 2022

Aww! Thanks for the heads up. I’ll be sure to check it out and retweet the link as many times as my fingers will permit. — Nicole Hodges 🌈 (@nicoleshodges) May 10, 2022

Just to put a point on how damaging the Cawthorn leaks have been, Donald Trump has reportedly backed away from the North Carolina congressman even though he’s one of his biggest MAGA acolytes. The former president is reportedly “weirded out” by the latest video, and apparently, has been asking people if Cawthorn is “f*cking his cousin.” Always a good sign.

(Via Madison Cawthorn on Twitter)