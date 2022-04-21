Madison Cawthorn doesn’t have many friends left in his own party, so he’s courting favor with another ostracized member of the GOP: ex-president Donald Trump.

Trump recently sat down for an interview with British TV personality Piers Morgan for Morgan’s new show. The two have been friendly-ish in the past but, in a promo for the upcoming episode, Morgan lobs some tough critiques at Trump over his handling of the 2020 Presidential Election and the Jan. 6th insurrection that followed. In the clip released to the press, Trump can be seen throwing a hissy fit, storming off set ad demanding his mic be turned off, but his team is now claiming the video was just edited to make Trump look bad.

And of course Cawthorn, who can’t pass up a chance to see his name in headlines — even if it means concocting ridiculous stories about cocaine-fueled orgies involving his own party members — jumped on the bandwagon to defend the guy whose biggest campaign talking point lately has been his war on toilets.

I hope President Trump sues Piers Morgan over this. https://t.co/ky4xmI8mjD — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) April 21, 2022

Cawthorn advised Trump to sue Morgan (for what, we just don’t know) on Twitter, launching another tweet a day later claiming it was the social media platform’s fault that the video of Trump storming off set was trending. He even tagged Elon Musk in the post, which seems odd since Musk says he wants to buy Twitter to promote more free speech, not silence it.

This is still up on Twitter despite there being an audio recording and proof of it being false. If this were a Democrat, it would have been corrected immediately. But it’s President Trump and Twitter has banned him and is promoting lies about him. Buy it @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/z69sFQmeUe — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) April 21, 2022

Madison, buddy, you’re just trying too hard.

