Karma might have actually come around and hit the right person for once because a Trump-supporting House of Representative candidate who once made a rape joke at his daughters’ expense has lost his election bid.

Republican Robert Regan was expected to win Michigan’s 74th House District seat in a special election held on Tuesday. The seat needed to be filled after the GOP’s Mark Huizenga, who previously represented the district, was elected to the state Senate in 2020. Republicans have held onto that seat for nearly 30 years, and that part of the state voted red in the 2020 Presidential Election but, apparently, even conservative die-hards draw the line at rape jokes because Regan lost in a landslide.

Just to recap what a garbage-heap of a human being this guy is, earlier this year Regan guested on a Facebook Live panel with fellow Republicans who began suggesting that all of the avenues for overturning Donald Trump’s presidential loss had been exhausted. Regan, who spent most of his campaign harping on about “decertifying” results (because, of course, this guy is a conspiracy theorist on top of everything else) chimed in to make a crass and, frankly disturbing joke about his own daughters being raped.

“You know that’s kind of like having three daughters, and I tell my daughters, well, if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it,” Regan said after others suggested Republicans should just accept Joe Biden’s win.

Regan is also a guy who once claimed that feminism was “a Jewish program to degrade and subjugate white men” and that the war in Ukraine was fake, just like the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, Regan is now so disliked by people in his district that his own daughter urged voters not to go to the polls for him.

So here’s a shout out to cosmic justice for doing its thing.

